The Love Hypothesis might be all about science, but the cast got to enjoy some beautiful art while filming the new Prime Video movie. "We went to Cirque du Soleil in Montreal in like the original tent where it all started," Jaboukie Young-White exclusively tells Brit + Co in our interview. "It was like Day of the Dead themed."

Off set adventures are always a good way to bond with your cast mates, and it's clear this cast bonded very well — their friendship radiates through our call! And when I bring up a scene in the movie where their characters argue over pizza, I ask what kind of hot takes they get that passionate about. "I love to just talk, so literally anything," Young-White admits.

Keep scrolling to see the rest of our interview with the cast of The Love Hypothesis, on Prime Video now.

'The Love Hypothesis' cast gets very passionate about their hot takes! "I get passionate about everything. I'm very competitive, so then I'm focused on winning the argument," Nicholas Duvernay adds. "I could get there for most things. I still don't think pineapple belongs on pizza. I haven't seen it done correctly, so therefore I just think it might be time to give it up." Now if you're like me, you might be asking what it looks like to correctly vs. incorrectly put pineapple on pizza... I've seen it as a pineapple paste on the crust. Instead of hot honey, it's like pineapple drizzle," Nicholas says. "Now we can actually go into this — because when the pineapple gets hot it almost starts to decompose a little bit and it gets [mushy]. I love pineapple, one of my favorite fruits of all time, but when it's warm it is less enjoyable."

Prime Video As someone who doesn't like pie, I do understand this texture aversion. But Rachel Marsh's hot take really surprised me! "My hot take, I was thinking about this in the car earlier," she says. "When people freak out at a restaurant when there's a little hair in your food, I say, why? Look, people are people. Hair falls out of your head. The sky is blue. It's not even gross, it's just a fact. A hair is gonna fall into your food. It's good luck if it happens to you!" Okay, I definitely want you to sound off in the comments if you strongly agree or disagree with this take.

And Nicholas Duvernay has a message for 'Not Suitable For Work' fans. Hulu The Love Hypothesis is officially streaming on Prime Video, but this isn't the first time fans have see Nicholas Durvernay onscreen. He was in Mindy Kaling's Not Suitable For Work earlier this year. Despite being one of my favorite shows of the year, the series was cancelled by Hulu after its finale. Unfortunately, that means we won't get to see if his character Kel ends up with Abby (Avantika). "I feel for all of you. I'm talking to all of you right now," he tells me. "Thank you for supporting Kabby the way that you did. I love you all. I miss you all. Well, we're still together, but, we'll have to, we'll have to find a way to, to, to reunite them and, and give you guys a slow burn you deserve."

Follow Brit + Co on YouTube for more exclusive celebrity interviews!