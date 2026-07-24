From Good Will Hunting To Spider-Man: Where To Watch 'The Odyssey' Cast Next

Still recovering from Christopher Nolan's intense, star-studded cinematic epic, The Odyssey? We get it. If you're looking for ways to fill the void now that the credits have rolled, you’ve come to the right place. From Oscar-winning classics to this summer's biggest blockbusters, here are the absolute best movies and shows featuring your favorite ensemble members of the mythical masterpiece.

Scroll to find out where you can watch the Odyssey headliners this month!

Francois Durand/Getty Images Robert Pattinson — The Drama (Amazon Prime) Robert Pattinson steps into the role of the sleazy primary suitor vying for the throne, bringing a sharp, antagonistic edge to Christopher Nolan's epic. Following their on-screen pairing earlier this year in The Drama, Pattinson and Zendaya reunite here for another major project. If you want to watch his impressive evolution through indie darlings and major franchise blockbusters alike, his filmography offers plenty of thrills. Other Robert Pattinson shows & movies: The Batman

Tenet

The Lighthouse

Good Time

Twilight

Water for Elephants

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Charlize Theron — Mad Max: Fury Road (Amazon Prime) Charlize Theron stars as the enchanting nymph Calypso, who tries to entice Odysseus to stay on her island with the promise of immortality. If you want to see more of her stellar acting and intense action chops, you can explore her legendary career catalog, including her Oscar-winning performance in Monster or her fierce, iconic portrayal of Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road. Other Charlize Theron shows & movies:

Monster

Atomic Blonde

The Old Guard

Prometheus

Tully

Bombshell

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