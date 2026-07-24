Here's where you can watch 'The Odyssey' headliners this month!
From Good Will Hunting To Spider-Man: Where To Watch 'The Odyssey' Cast Next
Theresa Gonzalez is a writer based in Sonoma, CA and the author of Sunday Sews. She covers all things travel, design and food.
Still recovering from Christopher Nolan's intense, star-studded cinematic epic, The Odyssey? We get it. If you're looking for ways to fill the void now that the credits have rolled, you’ve come to the right place. From Oscar-winning classics to this summer's biggest blockbusters, here are the absolute best movies and shows featuring your favorite ensemble members of the mythical masterpiece.
Scroll to find out where you can watch the Odyssey headliners this month!
Anne Hathaway — Devil Wears Prada 2 (on Disney+ July 29, 2026)
Anne Hathaway portrays the queen of Ithaca, fiercely fending off a host of aggressive suitors while remaining steadfastly loyal during her husband's long absence. If you love her versatile range across drama, comedy, and science fiction, you can watch her in many more fan-favorite films like this year's Devil Wears Prada 2, set to release this month and the classic comfort watch The Princess Diaries, both on Disney+.
Other Anne Hathaway movies:
Zendaya — Spider-Man: Brand New Day (in theaters July 31, 2026)
Zendaya takes on the divine role of Athena, the goddess of wisdom and strategic warfare who acts as Odysseus's vital protector through his most dangerous trials. This is officially the summer of Zendaya as she hits the big screen again in this month's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but you can stream her other acclaimed sci-fi epics and romantic dramas.
Other Zendaya shows & movies:
Tom Holland — Spider-Man: Brand New Day (in theaters July 31, 2026)
Tom Holland stars as Odysseus and Penelope's determined son, growing from an uncertain youth into a courageous leader as he sets out to discover if his father is still alive and defends his home. If you want to see more of his dynamic performances — including starring alongside his real-life partner Zendaya in this month's new Spider-Man — you can explore his major blockbuster hits and action roles.
Other Tom Holland shows & movies:
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Matt Damon — Good Will Hunting (Amazon Prime)
Matt Damon takes on the legendary role of the Greek king of Ithaca, navigating mythical beasts, storms, and a grueling twenty-year journey home in Christopher Nolan's cinematic epic. If you want to watch him in his Oscar-winning breakout film Good Will Hunting or explore his massive career catalog of acclaimed blockbusters and dramas, you can catch him across a wide range of unforgettable roles.
Other Matt Damon movies:
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Lupita Nyong'o — 12 Years a Slave (Disney+)
Lupita Nyong'o takes on a gripping dual role as both the legendary Helen of Troy and the fiercely calculating Clytemnestra. If you want to witness more of her incredible emotional depth and powerhouse performances — including her Oscar-winning breakout role in 12 Years a Slave — you can check out her celebrated work in horror, drama, and action.
Other Lupita Nyong'o movies:
Robert Pattinson — The Drama (Amazon Prime)
Robert Pattinson steps into the role of the sleazy primary suitor vying for the throne, bringing a sharp, antagonistic edge to Christopher Nolan's epic. Following their on-screen pairing earlier this year in The Drama, Pattinson and Zendaya reunite here for another major project. If you want to watch his impressive evolution through indie darlings and major franchise blockbusters alike, his filmography offers plenty of thrills.
Other Robert Pattinson shows & movies:
Charlize Theron — Mad Max: Fury Road (Amazon Prime)
Charlize Theron stars as the enchanting nymph Calypso, who tries to entice Odysseus to stay on her island with the promise of immortality. If you want to see more of her stellar acting and intense action chops, you can explore her legendary career catalog, including her Oscar-winning performance in Monster or her fierce, iconic portrayal of Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road.
Other Charlize Theron shows & movies:
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