Fall Rom-Com "The Other Zoey" Features Two Of Your Favorite Netflix Crushes
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
As overused as it is, the love triangle rom-com theme gets me every single time. The upcoming fall movieThe Other Zoey stars Josephine Langford as a college student who's tasked with the *very* difficult job of having to choose between Drew Starkey and Archie Renaux. I honestly have no idea how she's going to do it.
But jokes aside, The Other Zoey already looks like one of the best romantic comedies we're getting this fall, both because of the cast and how complex it promises to be. Themes of family, choice, desire, breaking stereotypes, and honesty are all a part of the film, and I am counting down the days until we get to watch it. Here's everything we know about the movie!
What is The Other Zoey about?
Zoey (Josephine Langford) is a college student always looking to challenge ideas about love and dating, and is less than impressed by Zach (Drew Starkey). But when Zach wakes up after an accident with amnesia thinking Zoey's his girlfriend (whose name is also Zoey), she has to figure out how to break the news — especially when she meets his compelling and intelligent cousin Miles (Archie Renaux).
Is The Other Zoey out?
No, The Other Zoey is not out (yet). The film will have a limited theatrical release on October 20 before everyone can watch it on demand November 10.
Who's in The Other Zoey cast?
Josephine Langford (After) stars as Zoey, opposite Drew Starkey (Outer Banks) as Zach and Archie Renaux (Shadow & Bone) as Miles. Mallori Johnson, Patrick Fabian, Heather Graham, Andie MacDowell, and Jorge López also star.
Where did they film The Other Zoey?
The cast and crew filmed The Other Zoey in North Carolina — specifically, in places like Boone and Charlotte. Drew Starkey is actually from North Carolina, which is just one reason he's a perfect fit for this movie.
Who is the love interest in the other Zoey?
In The Other Zoey, Zoey must decide whether she wants to be with Miles, played by Archie Renaux, or Zach, played by Drew Starkey. While Miles is intelligent, kind, and basically checks all of the boxes Zoey is initially looking for in a partner, it appears that Zach surprises her with his spontaneity and go-with-the-flow attitude. Both men are very charming and very handsome, and I have no idea how she's going to pick between them.
But like so many of this year's rom-coms and summer movies, The Other Zoey isn't just reducing Zoey's story to a love triangle. Instead, the love triangle emphasizes her agency as a woman, and how much we all have to trust our instincts. We all have to spend our lives figuring out what we want. It's not always an easy process (in fact, it's often messy), but it's an important one.
