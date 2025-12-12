Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Are you ready for another shift? 🩺

'The Pitt' Season 2 Teaser: See Everyone's Fave Dr. Robby On A Motorcycle

the pitt season 2
Warrick Page/HBO Max
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Dec 12, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Everyone can't stop talking about The Pitt, and with its emotional payoff, weekly release schedule, and 15-episode season, it feels like old school TV is back! The season finale of Max's new medical drama hits the streamer on April 10, but do I have great news for you: The Pitt season 2 is coming in January 2026. Keep reading to find out everything we know!

Here's everything we know about The Pitt season 2, coming to HBO Max on January 8, 2026.

Will there be a season 2 of The Pitt?

Yes, The Pitt season 2 is coming to Max! A brand new sneak peek shows Dr. Robby heading into work on his motorcycle, and encountering plenty of beach day chaos as 4th of July weekend kicks off.

The show was renewed on February 14, 2025. Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, quote: “It's been a thrill to watch audiences embrace The Pitt as an update to procedural storytelling with a cast who authentically embody the heroics of doctors and nurses on shift in a 2025 emergency room," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, said in a statement.

"We’re excited and delighted with the audience response for our first season of The Pitt and can’t be more appreciative of our partners at Max and Warner Bros. Television for all of their extraordinary support throughout our first season," John Wells, R. Scott Gemmill, and Noah Wyle added.

Who's in The Pitt season 2 cast?

the pitt

Warrick Page/Max

We can expect our favorites to return for The Pitt season 2, and some new faces! Here's the full cast:

  • Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch: a senior member of the ER staff.
  • Fiona Dourif as Dr. Cassie McKay: a 42-year-old second-year resident.
  • Gerran Howell as Dennis Whitaker: a fourth-year medical student.
  • Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans: the ER's charge nurse.
  • Patrick Ball as Dr. Frank Langdon: an ER senior resident and Robby's right hand.
  • Taylor Dearden as Dr. Melissa "Mel" King: another second-year resident.
  • Isa Briones as Dr. Trinity Santos: an intern.
  • Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Samira Mohan: one of the third-year residents.
  • Shabana Azeez as Victoria Javadi: a 20-year-old third-year medical student.
  • Sepideh Moafi as Dr. Al-Hashimi: a new attending physician in the Pitt.
  • Charles Baker as Troy
  • Irene Choi as Joy
  • Laëtitia Hollard as Emma
  • Lucas Iverson as James
  • Lawrence Robinson as Brian
  • Zack Morris
But not all the characters are returning. We won't see Tracy Ifeachor's Heather Collins in the new episodes.
However, the show is looking for more cast members! “We’re calling all pros,” Noah Wyle said at a Contenders TV panel (via Deadline). “We want people who are good with props and who are used to working in a company, with an ensemble. We want creativity. We want passion. We don’t want ego coming to play. We have tremendous people showing up excited.”

“There’s no differentiation between the foreground and the background crew,” he continued. “We are all the company, and we are all going to have a very immersive experience. It’s a very atypical way of working, and hopefully, they’ll come away with something very special.”

Where can I watch The Pitt season 2?

the pitt season 2 release date

Warrick Page/Max

Not only is The Pitt season 2 will debut on Max January 8, 2026. This is a huge relief (and delight) because it breaks the awful pattern we've fallen into recently of waiting two to three years in between seasons of a show.

How many episodes of The Pitt are there?

the pitt episodes

Warrick Page/Max

The Pitt season 1 has 15 episodes total, so we can expect season 2 to follow a similar number. If we get a 2-episode premiere and weekly release like we got for season 1, here's the release schedule you can expect:

  • Season 2, Episode 1 "7:00 A.M." premieres on HBO Max January 8, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 2 "8:00 A.M." premieres on HBO Max January 8, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 3 "9:00 A.M." premieres on HBO Max January 15, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 4 "10:00 A.M." premieres on HBO Max January 22, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 5 "11:00 A.M." premieres on HBO Max January 29, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 6 "12:00 P.M." premieres on HBO Max February 5, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 7 "1:00 P.M." premieres on HBO Max February 12, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 8 "2:00 P.M." premieres on HBO Max February 19, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 9 "3:00 P.M." premieres on HBO Max February 26, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 10 "4:00 P.M." premieres on HBO Max March 5, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 11 "5:00 P.M." premieres on HBO Max March 12, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 12 "6:00 P.M." premieres on HBO Max March 19, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 13 "7:00 P.M." premieres on HBO Max March 26, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 14 "8:00 P.M." premieres on HBO Max April 2, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 15 "9:00 P.M." premieres on HBO Max April 9, 2025

Where is The Pitt filmed?

the pitt filming locations pittsburgh pennsylvania

Warrick Page/Max

The Pitt is filmed on a soundstage in Burbank, California, with a few of the exterior shots taken in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where the show is set.

Stay tuned for more news on The Pitt season 2 on our site and our Weekend Watch email newsletter. And read up on the latest news about Netflix's medical drama Pulse.

This post has been updated.

pop cultureentertainmenttv

The Latest

best tv shows of 2025
TV

The 11 Best TV Shows Of 2025

taylor swift look what you made me do reputation taylor's version
Celebrity News

'Reputation' Alert! Taylor Swift Just Made The Wildest Move

euphoria season 3 teaser hbo
TV

"There's No Turning Back" For Rue In Brand New 'Euphoria' Season 3 Teaser

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce
Celebrity Couples

Um, Taylor Swift Just Called Travis Kelce "Love Of My Life" — On National TV

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit