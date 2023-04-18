Ariana Madix Spotted At Coachella With A New Man Post-Scandoval
Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is living her best life post-Scandoval, and we’re totally here for it.
Madix has been spotted around the world, from Mexico to Coachella, since the news of her now-ex, Tom Sandoval’s, explosive affair with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss broke.
The reality TV star headed to the Indio, CA desert this past weekend for week one of Coachella, and she seems to be doing just fine sans-Sandoval. Madix was seen with fellow castmates and former castmates of the show, Scheana Shay and Dayna Kathan, along with a new man, fitness trainer Daniel Wai.
Photo Courtesy of @thestrongwai
Wai and Madix were friends pre-Coachella, and the duo were spotted cuddling up throughout the day and kissing during Frank Ocean’s Sunday night set.
IRL BFFs Madix and Kathan also shared a quick peck earlier in the day, at exclusive party Celsius Oasis. Kathan posted a pic of the kiss to Instagram, and we love to see Madix having fun after all of last month’s drama.
Photo Courtesy of @dadadayns
"Ariana just got out of a long relationship, and isn't jumping into anything serious," an insider said to PEOPLE. "What you're seeing is a woman who is single and having fun."
We hope Madix continues to thrive, because after everything Sandoval and Leviss put her through, she deserves it. ✨
Photo Courtesy of Todd Williamson/Bravo
