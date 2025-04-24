You Probably Missed This Major Easter Egg In 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Teaser

Prime Video just dropped the first The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 teaser and everyone's losing it over the Taylor Swift songs chosen. Throughout the first moments of Jeremiah and Belly together in college, we hear Taylor Swift's "Daylight" until Conrad appears at the end and the song immediately shifts to "Red." Not only are the songs in and of themselves crazy but they match a recent notable shift in the show's new poster that could be teasing who Belly ends up with ahead of the end.

Here's the major detail you missed in the new The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 teaser.

What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? In the new teaser for the show, we hear Taylor Swift's "Daylight" and "Red (Taylor's Version)" and these two songs are a huge deal. Any Swiftie knows that "Daylight" is about a partner Taylor thought she was going to be with forever, only to have the relationship end. So if you ask me it feels like a wink that Belly and Conrad are definitely endgame. Plus the songs totally mimic the marketing of the show, which started out as golden yellow and morphed to red. After all, in "Daylight," Taylor sings about a golden love vs. the fiery red love in "Red." Red is the color of passion and love of course, but even though yellow might be optimistic and happy, it can also represent cowardice, so...

posting as well because the layers to this go CRAZY!!



this the summer i turned pretty poster is literally based off of ‘sabrina’ (1954). not only did they watch it at the drive in in s1, but linus… who is on the left… is who sabrina ends the film with… pic.twitter.com/yBQfez4QgN — maddie 🌊✨ (@MaddieCole_04) April 23, 2025 And that's not the only poster Easter egg. Fans are pointing out how the poster matches a photo from Audrey Hepburn's Sabrina, in which the title character is torn between two brothers...and ends up with the brother not kissing her cheek. Plus both Sabrina and Belly wind up in Paris! In the show, Sabrina's also one of Belly's favorite, and she even watches it on her date with Cam in season 1. The signs have been there from the very beginning!

