'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Release Date Is Officially Here!

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans have wondered for years whether season 3 will be the final installment of the hit Prime show. After all, there are only three books in the series. But after learning this season will feature three extra episodes — and that we could be getting a spinoff — Prime Video finally just confirmed that the show will end with its third season.

Keep reading for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 release date & our anticipated episode schedule.

When is the Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 release date? Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty is coming to Prime Video July 16, 2025!

How many episodes will The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 have? Erika Doss/Prime There will be 11 episodes total, and if we get a weekly release like we did with season 2, here's what the schedule could look like: Season 3, Episode 1 premieres on July 16, 2025

Season 3, Episode 2 premieres on July 23, 2025

Season 3, Episode 3 premieres on July 30, 2025

Season 3, Episode 4 premieres on August 6, 2025

Season 3, Episode 5 premieres on August 13, 2025

Season 3, Episode 6 premieres on August 20, 2025

Season 3, Episode 7 premieres on August 27, 2025

Season 3, Episode 8 premieres on September 3, 2025

Season 3, Episode 9 premieres on September 10, 2025

Season 3, Episode 10 premieres on September 17, 2025

Season 3, Episode 11 premieres on September 24, 2025

Who's in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast? Erika Doss/Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will see all our favorites return! Lola Tung as Belly Conklin

Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

Rain Spencer as Taylor Jewel

Jackie Chung as Laurel Park

Where does The Summer I Turned Pretty film? Erika Doss/Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina, and this year they also went to Chapel Hill to film at UNC!

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3 will be the final chapter. Erika Doss/Prime Video After I noticed The Summer I Turned Pretty Instagram account had changed its profile picture and bio on March 6, I figured we were in for an announcement this week. And on March 7, the streamer announced The Summer I Turned Pretty: We'll Always Have Summer would be the final installment of the show. They also confirmed the 11 new episodes will drop this July. Even though I'm heartbroken that this will be the last season, releasing the show in July is the perfect way to honor Susannah and all the Cousins Beach traditions, which is what TSITP is really all about.

Prime Video I love this new look at Belly because of how grown up she looks. She's not the awkward 16-year-old we meet at the beginning of season 1, unsure of herself and unsure of her future. She might not have all the answers in season 3, but she definitely has more confidence, agency, and power to figure things out than ever before. And I'm rooting for her the whole way.

Prime Video We don't have a trailer yet, but we do know the season 3 cast will include Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Jackie Chung, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, and (hopefully) Rachel Blanchard. Prime Video gave us an unexpected first look at season 3 when they gathered the cast — all styled with their season 3 looks — to rewatch some episodes and offer exclusive commentary. You can see Steven and Taylor have both grown out their hair, while Conrad's rocking some blond. Overall, it's very Americana and, most importantly, very beachy. And we won't have to wait long to see them back in action because new episodes are dropping in just four months. I'll be counting down every single day.

Are you sad The Summer I Turned Pretty is ending with season 3? I already know I'll be rewatching the whole series for the rest of my life. Stay tuned for news on the release date, and which insane needle drops we can expect this year.

This post has been updated.