Surprise! We Finally Have ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Trailer & Release Date.
The White Lotus season 3 is finally on its way, and it is, without a doubt, one of my most-anticipated 2025 TV shows. And we finally have an official release date! The new 8-episode season is coming even sooner than I could have hoped for, and there are plenty of sexy surprises in store.
In addition to the highly-anticipated return of Natasha Rothwell's Belinda, we're also going to meet characters played by Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Aimee Lou Wood. Talk about a stacked cast! I can't wait to watch the new episodesnext year but the first teaser will definitely hold us over.
Here's the first teaser trailer for the next season of the show — and The White Lotus season 3 release date!
'The White Lotus' season 3 trailer teases both pain and pleasure.
The White Lotus season 3 is coming February 16, 2025. This season we're headed to Thailand (after season 1 took us to Hawaii and season 2 took us to Italy), but amidst the stress-management meditation and incredible food, our cast is dealing with plenty of secrets, testing their limits throughout their week-long vacation.
"Everyone runs from pain towards pleasure," says the teaser trailer voiceover. "But they get there only to find more pain." The montage of late-night parties and unsettling shots like Parker Posey staring down the camera (and someone grilling a live crab until it catches on fire??) have me convinced The White Lotus season 3 is going to serve us an insane helping of both pain and pleasure.
We also get shots of Patrick Schwarzenegger lounging by the pool, Jason Isaacs taking a paranoid stroll through the jungle, and a coupled-up Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins celebrating the fact their vacation didn't kill them.
And creator Mike White says 'The White Lotus' season 3 is going to be bigger than ever.
We know that The White Lotus season 3 is going to be the biggest season yet, thanks to interviews with the creator and crew. “It’s going to be a supersized White Lotus,” creator Mike White said in an interview with EW. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing…I’m super excited about the content of the season.”
And he's not the only one. Natasha Rothwell told PEOPLE that "White Lotus is going to give you a run for your money.”
"It's an excellent season and people are going to be very pleased," she continues. There's always something special about a third season thanks to the combination of familiarity and brand-new adventures, and the seductive intrigue The White Lotus season 3 is already proving my point.
Season 3 is always my favorite season of a show — especially considering Gilmore Girls Season 3 Is Simply The Best, And No TV Show Has Matched It Since.
