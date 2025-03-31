Everything You Need To Know About The 'White Lotus' Season Finale

Here's everything you need to know about season 3 The White Lotus season finale episode, airing on HBO and Max April 6, 2025.

is coming to a close, and the internet has a lot of questions — led, of course, by? Well, I can't answer that one for you just yet, but we'll all get the answer this Sunday, April 6, when theseason finale airs. Here's everything you need to know about how to stream the episode (and how to rewatch all the episodes leading up to it).

When is The White Lotus season finale? Fabio Lovino/HBO The White Lotus season 3 finale will air on HBO and Max April 6, 2025 at 9 PM EST.

How many episodes will The White Lotus season 3 have? The White Lotus season 3 will have 8 episodes total, and episode 8, "Amor Fati," is premiering this week! Here's the full schedule: Season 3, Episode 1 "Same Spirits, New Forms" premiered on February 16, 2025

Who's in The White Lotus season 3 cast? Fabio Lovino/HBO The White Lotus season 3 cast is one of the best on TV right now! The list includes: Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff: a financier vacationing in Thailand with his family, and with some secrets.

Where did The White Lotus season 3 film? The White Lotus season 3 filmed from February 2024 until August 2024, and filmed in various locations around Thailand, like Bangkok, Phuket, and Ko Samui.

Is White Lotus season 3 finished? Fabio Lovino/HBO The final episode of White Lotus season 3 airs this week, April 6, 2025. But filming for the show finished in August of 2024.

