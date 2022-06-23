34 DIY Wood Projects We Love
We’ve already done rope, and now we’re on to another rustic material we love: wood! It’s as basic of a material as clay and is constantly reinvented by DIYers, crafters, artists, hackers, and carpenters. To get inspired to create our own batch of cool wooden objects, we turned to our favorite fellow makers to see what projects they’ve come up with. Scroll down for our top DIY wood project picks.
DIY Wooden Picture Holders
Personalize your desk space and display your best shots with a DIY picture holder that calls for nothing more than a little wood, spray paint, and some inspiration. Add color as needed. (via Passion Shake)
DIY Anthropologie Wall Organizer Hack
We love Anthro *almost* as much as we love a good hack, and this sweet wall DIY falls nothing short of fabulously organized. (via Fish & Bull)
DIY Painted Birch Slice Coasters
Just in time for summer dinners with all the rosé, these pastel birch coasters make a cute (and useful) addition to rest your bev on. (via Dans Le Lakehouse)
Wooden Bungee Organizers
These organizers are made using hobby board and bungee. They’re great for organizing sunglasses, cords, and scarves, especially in small apartments and homes. (via Brit + Co)
Painted Wooden Spoons
You’ve likely seen this one kicking around Pinterest, but it’s so bright and colorful we just had to include it. (via Little Bit Funky)
Antler Jewelry Board
If you go for a wander in just about any area that has tons of deer, you will definitely find shed antlers. Turn them into a caddy for all of your necklaces. (via Rebecca’s DIY)
Wooden Orbit Mirror
On the left, an $1,800 mirror from Anthropologie. On the right? Our $20 hack! (via Brit + Co)
Mops, Brooms, Gardening Tools
Who says chores have to lack style and color? Add a bit of spunk to your household essentials with paint, glitter, and shellac to seal the deal. (via Brit + Co)
Pallet Dining Set
Definitely on the more involved side of our DIY spectrum, this dining set looks beautiful on a porch or terrace. (via Brit + Co)
Nail String Art
A few pieces of wood, nails, and string are all you need to create this simple piece of art. Use words, shapes, or states for designs. (via Brit + Co)
Western Wood Panel Shirt
Add a little flair to your favorite button downs by attaching painted wooden panels. Think “neon goes west.” (via Brit + Co)
The Ultimate DIY Accessory Organizer
If all your jewelry won’t fit on this huge organizer, you might have a hoarding problem… we’re guilty too. ;) (via Brit + Co)
Driftwood Drawer Pull Necklace Holder
Another spot for organizing accessories? Don’t mind if we do! (via Visibly Moved)
Pallet-Top Desk
You might need to hit the flea market to make this one happen. Add a pallet topper to an old vintage desk, and you’ve got a stylish new setup. (via Thistlewood Farms)
Wooden Photos
Transferring photos to wood is an easy way to get that rustic vibe without sacrificing the bold hues you love. (via Apartment Therapy)
Wood Grain Tins
It’s not actually made from wood, but we love this kitschy, woodgrain-look way of dressing up tins and containers. (via Kirtsy)
Handmade Wooden Bangles
For a seriously rustic and bohemian look, use a wood-burning tool to create custom designs. (via Alisa Burke)
Paint-Dipped Candle Holders
Such a gorgeous and minimal centerpiece for a table, mantel, or non-working fireplace. (via Anne Sammenmaerchen)
Pallet Headboard
Create your own unique slumber decor from repurposed pallets. (via This Old House)
Chalkboard Cheese Tray
Do you want cheese with that? Um, obviously! (via Brit + Co)
Wood Bunting
We love this take on bunting — it would make for an upgraded gift tag or table decor. (via Hank + Hunt)
Rustic Pencil Holder
Armed with a few trusty drill bits, it would be easy to customize this for any pencils, writing tools, or markers you have. (via Strawberry Chic)
Little Wooden Houses
“Little houses on the hillside, little houses made of ticky-tacky…” (via Minted)
Wood Plank Wine Rack
It doesn’t get more minimal, simple, and functional than this. (via Camille Styles)
Painted Wooden Bangles
You can usually find plain wooden bangles at a craft store. This tutorial shows you how to jazz ’em up! (via Kollabora)
DIY Candle Centerpiece
Turn an off-cut into something practical and oh-so-pretty! All you need is a big enough drill bit and some paint. (via Damask Love)
DIY Wood Frame Holder
Invite Mother Nature to your desktop with these tiny wood frames. (via The Things She Makes)
Color-Blocked Two-Tier Coffee Table
Bring a zing of color-blocked mid-century-modern goodness to your home with this totally doable project. (via A Kailo Chic Life)
Wood-Striped Utensil Holder
Simplicity and natural tones at their best. Once you master the process, you’ll want to make some matching pieces. (via A Beautiful Mess)
DIY Sofa Arm Table
This is the DIY you didn’t know you needed. No more mopping up a drink after your cat spills it when jumping onto the couch. (via Love & Renovations)
DIY Bead Chandelier
Beaded boho goodness. Start looking for a good price on wooden beads, because you’re gonna need ’em in bulk! (via The House That Lars Built)
DIY Wooden Hoop Earrings
Rummage around — you may already have everything you need to create these stunnas. (via The Merry Thought)
DIY Wood Jewelry Holder
Simple, compelling, and handy. You could also use it as a key holder by the front door. (via Fun 365)
DIY Painted Wood Placemats
The opportunity for customization is what gives this project its cool factor. The placemats would make a wicked birthday gift too. (via A Bubbly Life)
What cool wood projects have you been making? Tag us on Instagram!
This post has been updated.
