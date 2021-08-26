Decor DIYs to Embrace Your Fall Obsession
We love decor DIYs, and with the PSL back on the menu, it's official time to start working on our autumn decor. Swap light fabrics for more luxurious versions, spruce up your home office, and swap out your worn out seating with some new accent chairs. When you're done with these fall crafts (plus three bonus DIYs!), pour yourself a cocktail because you deserve it.
Decor DIYs
DIY Anthro Chandelier Hack
Now that the days are getting shorter, you'll need some task lighting. Don't get fooled into paying full price! (via Brit + Co)
DIY Mean Girls Doormat
This is an invitation and a throwback. Don't ya just love when crafting collides with Tina Fey? (via A Joyful Riot)
DIY Tasseled Throw Pillows
Snuggle season is upon us, and that means new couch trimmings. Make these yourself and save your money for candles. (via Sugar & Cloth)
DIY Inkodye Napkins
"Fall only" table linens are totally a thing. Get these beautifully dyed napkins to create a bountiful tablescape. (via Paper & Stitch)
Colorful Halloween Wreath
Launch into the season headfirst with rainbow decor. This wreath will catch EVERYONE's eye. (via Lovely Indeed)
Fall Orange Tree
Anyone who says trees are only for Christmas has never seen this orange masterpiece. Not digging a large one? Start searching on Amazon for a mini version ASAP! (via A Kailo Chic Life)
DIY Photo Transfer Fall Serving Tray
Get your home ready for a season of entertaining by creating a stylish serving tray. This tutorial will show you how to transfer a custom image onto a tray using matte medium. (via Sarah Hearts)
Bonus DIYs:
Fall Apple Cider Pear Vodka Cocktail
Drinks that you make at home are considered a Do It Yourself, right? (via A Bubbly Life)
DIY Fall Pom-Pom Scarf
Ready to stand out in the crowd? Nobody will have a scarf like this in the grocery store. (via Aww Sam)
DIY Velvet Wide Legged Pants
It's finally velvet pant season! Rock those touchable, soft, and slick trousers this fall. (via Brit +Co)
This post has been updated.