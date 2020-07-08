30 Ways to Buy or DIY a Dreamy Nursery
When you saw the first sonogram, your heart melted. Everything changed when you became a parent, including a newfound love for everything baby and a to-do list that would take longer than nine months to complete. Now that you've shared the big news, nailed the perfect name and filled baby's closet with gorgeous goodies, it's time to talk about the nursery. Lucky for all overwhelmed parents-to-be out there, we're here to help with some sweet nursery ideas that sent us into adorable overload. And the best part? They're all DIY-able. Get ready to welcome your little one into the world with the dreamiest baby digs ever.
1. Wall Art: There are so many ways to personalize your nursery walls with photos and prints. Play with washi tape for creating patterns and framing prints, everything from inspiring messages and graphic art to cute forest and wild animals like this baby leopard! (via Minted)
2. Wall Mural: Design your own statement wall with tape and paint or take the easier and just-as-pretty route with removable murals in colorful prints, like this Looking Far West by artist Sue Prue. (via Minted)
3. Bedside Pom-Pom Rug: Everything baby touches should be impossibly soft and fluffy. Bring on the pom-pom rug. (via Say Yes)
4. Dipped Tree Trunk Table: Okay, is it weird that we want to put this in our room instead of the nursery? This tree trunk table gives baby's room a bit of rustic yet modern charm. It will only cost you a few bucks to make this gorgeously rustic piece. (via Couture and Turbulences)
5. Pom-Pom Wall Art: We can never have enough pom-poms! We love this texturally rich wall hanging and we think your bb will too. (via Brit + Co)
6. Fabric Storage Baskets: Babies come with a ton of stuff. Loads and loads of stuff. Prepare the storage. Make some for your room or buy ones in fresh and modern prints. (via Minted)
7. Crib Skirt: Short on space? Under baby's crib is the perfect hideaway for extra storage… as long as it's cleverly concealed with a cute crib skirt like this one. (via DIY Decor Mom)
8. Paper Mache Alphabet Wall: Baby’s got things to learn, people. Give her a jump-start on the alphabet with this wall art. (via Fawn Over Baby)
9. Mixed Material Tassel Garland: Mixing yarn and nonfrayed fabric to DIY this garland makes for a cozy backdrop to your crib. (via Brit + Co)
10. Nursery Pinboard: Your new life will require a memory-holding pinboard that you can customize or DIY for all the cards (especially those perfectly written ones you'll want to keep) and reminders to pick up more diapers, wipes, etc. (via Minted)
11. Moon Cradle from Pallets: If you've managed to salvage some wood pallets you can pull off this stunning upcycle. How can a baby not enjoy sweet dreams when lulled to sleep in a moon cradle? (via 1001 Pallets)
12. Corkboard Gallery Wall: Create a nostalgic wall space so your little one will already feel like he or she is part of the crew! Add more baby photos as you take them — trust us, there will lots! (via Brit + Co)
13. Thumbtack Wall Art: Pick your message and then tack away! (via Brit + Co)
14. Elephant Doorstop: Drop everything. It's an elephant doorstop and you know you need it now. This little guy is absolutely irresistible. (via Create Studio)
15. Coffee Filter Angel Wings: You'll never guess what common household item these pretty wings are crafted from — cereal boxes and coffee filters! (via Alice Wingerden)
16. Felt Hot Air Balloon Mobile Tutorial: Here's what baby's bedtime should look like: a few pages of Goodnight Moon and visions of pretty little hot air balloons. Make it happen. (via How Joyful)
17.Decoupage Outlet Covers: Is it weird that we want to stare at our light switches? These covers are so pretty we can't take our eyes off them. (via 36th Avenue)
18. Nursery Shelf: Some moms may tell you to throw out all organization goals after baby's arrival. But we think it's okay to have high aspirations. Get off to a great start and show all your friends you're clearly super-mom with this Little Artist Shelf for hanging shower cards and other mementos from the built-in art clips. (via Minted)
19.Wall Garlands: Craft some wall garlands like these and you'll be the queen of Pinterest-perfect nurseries. We love how these pretties are draped, curtain-style. (via Design Love Fest)
20. Pom-Pom Mobile: Ok, yes — we know! But TBH, there's *always* room for another pom-pom DIY. Intro your tiny tot to the wonderful (and V. colorful) world of pom-pom-ery via a DIY mobile. (via Brit + Co)
22. Personalized Pillow: Kids love their name on *everything* - how sweet would it be on a pillow as cute as this personalized Safari Cats pillow? (via Minted)
23. Rope Shelving: Okay, we know you're getting an “I need that" gleam in your eye already. You've probably already planned out the perfect spot in your home for this rope shelf. It'd even be okay if it's not in your nursery. (via Simply Grove)
24. Lampshade: The cutest baby in the world needs to have the cutest lamp in the world, obviously. (via Minted)
25. Cloud Mobile: It doesn't get much dreamier than a dozen fluffy little clouds, blissfully strung mobile-style to grace the space over baby's crib. Haven't you heard? Counting clouds is the new best way to lull baby to sleep. (via Fresh Mommy Blog)
26. Clear Shelves: Where else would you keep baby's favorite bedtime storybooks? (via This Little Street)
27. Poster from a Photograph: Channel your inner artist and follow this tutorial to paint your baby's portrait. It's easier than it looks, and you'll feel like Picasso when it's complete. (via Patent Pending Projects)
28. Wooden Baby Gym Tutorial: We spoke with your babe, and he totally needs this wooden baby gym. (via Empty Handed)
29. Birth Stat Chalkboard Wall Art: Preserve all the precious details of your little one's birthday on a piece of art you can proudly display. (via The DIY Village)
30. Personalized Chair: This one will last them (and you) through the years. (Paper Cut by Alethea and Ruth for Minted)
