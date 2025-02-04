25 Things To Get Rid Of From Your Closet — According To A "Purge Queen"

In my friend group, I'm the go-to person for design advice, the minimalist, and the purge queen. Having a clutter-free home has allowed me to easily host guests and live more peacefully. Clutter stresses me out, so decluttering is my version of Xanax. Whether it's dropping donations off at thrift stores and online marketplaces, or passing things along to friends, I'm always finding ways to clear out what I don’t need. And it feels amazing. I also love knowing that someone else can extend the use of what I buy. Ready for a good closet clean out purge?

Here are 25 things you should get rid of from your closet.

Photo by Alina Komarevska First, here’s how I tackle a good purge: Start with small wins: Decluttering an entire space can feel overwhelming, so begin with a single drawer, shelf, or space like your closet.

Decluttering an entire space can feel overwhelming, so begin with a single drawer, shelf, or space like your closet. Declutter as you go: I keep designated baskets for items I need to donate, sell, or pass along — whether it’s clothes my daughter has outgrown or batteries that need recycling. It’s an ongoing system that makes unloading pretty easy.

I keep designated baskets for items I need to donate, sell, or pass along — whether it’s clothes my daughter has outgrown or batteries that need recycling. It’s an ongoing system that makes unloading pretty easy. Be intentional about storage: Try not to store things you don't need or really want. If it doesn’t fit in your space or serve a real purpose, consider giving it away or selling it.

Try not to store things you don't need or really want. If it doesn’t fit in your space or serve a real purpose, consider giving it away or selling it. Let go of the guilt: Maybe it was expensive or a gift, but keeping things out of obligation only adds to the stress. Release it with gratitude, knowing someone else can appreciate it more.

Maybe it was expensive or a gift, but keeping things out of obligation only adds to the stress. Release it with gratitude, knowing someone else can appreciate it more. Make extra cash: The best thing about decluttering? You can turn clutter into cash by selling items that are just gathering dust in your space — someone else might actually need them!

Photo by Mukuko Studio on Unsplash 1. Anything that doesn’t fit or look good on you It's widely reported that women typically wear 20 percent of our clothes 80 percent of the time. The same goes for decor, books, and even kitchenware. If you don’t regularly use it, it’s time to let it go. If your clothes are too tight or too loose and can't be repaired, it's time to give them away, donate or sell on marketplaces like ThredUp or Poshmark.

Shutterstock 2. Clothes with stains or holes You can promise to remove stains or stitch up holes for years. If you haven’t already crossed these to-dos off your list, it's time to make room in your closet without them in your life.

Photo by Elias de Carvalho 3. Trendy pieces you regret buying Fall victim to fads? We've been there. It's time to lose anything from trends past because even if they return, it will be an elevated version from what you have right now in your closet.

Photo by Jv Franes 4. Shoes that hurt your feet No matter how cute they are, shoes that pinch or flip off should definitely be on your Go pile.

Photo by Skylar Kang 5. “Just in case” outfits I've held onto this black dress for years that I wore to a funeral — just in case I ever needed it again. Thankfully, I never did. But at some point, it turned into a weird superstition: if I gave it away, I'd be inviting another funeral. So I kept it. Now? It doesn’t even fit me anymore. Time to let it go.

Photo by Sarah Dorweiler on Unsplash 6. Duplicates of the same item Sometimes, you really don’t need five identical white tees. I have a soft spot for cream sweaters — cardigans, crewnecks, vests, you name it. But now, I’ve set a rule: no new additions unless I part with an old favorite first.

7. Clothes that don’t match your current style If you wouldn't pin it today on your fashion board, then it needs to go.

Items You Haven’t Worn in Over a Year Photo by Kaboompics.com 8. Special occasion dresses you’ll never rewear I have this red dress that I wore for a Queen of Hearts costume. I held on to it thinking I might do it again, but in reality I always like to think of new creative costumes. Been there, done that, gone!

Photo by PNW Production 9. Business suits from a past job or career Blazer styles change every year and interviews are becoming less formal in many industries. Maybe you work from home now and don't always need to suit up. Time to ditch that old business suit and donate it to orgs like Dress for Success, which gives donated business attire to unemployed and underemployed women.

Photo by TANSU TOPUZOĞLU 10. Vacation clothes that only made sense in one place An old boyfriend convinced me to buy a poncho while traveling in Chile. That poncho never saw the light of day once I returned home.

Photo by Arjun adinata 11. Bridesmaid dresses that aren't versatile The likelihood of you wearing that traditional bridesmaid or wedding dress again is zilch. Try to sell it or donate it to places like Brides Across America for military brides or Brides for Cause, which donates proceeds to women-focused charities.

Photo by Marian Villa 12. Freebies from events or work swag It was fun getting a freebie in the moment, but do you still want to be wearing that 2019 conference tee to bed? Time to toss!

Sentimental But Unused Pieces Etsy 13. Old college hoodies or T-shirts you never wear Say good-bye to your old college days by upgrading your hoodie and t-shirt collection if it's been a while.

Photo by Alin Surdu on Unsplash 14. Gifts that aren’t your style It’s okay to let bad gifts go. There is someone out there who will love them in the way they should be loved.

Photo by cottonbro studio 15. Clothes from a past relationship You've moved on, his old t-shirt that reminds you of him probably should too.

Photo by Maude Frédérique Lavoie on Unsplash 16. Stretched-out leggings or see-through workout gear

17. Bras with worn-out straps or underwire poking through

18. Socks with holes or missing pairs

19. Pilling sweaters that have faded and/or lost their shape

Photo by Sepideh Doost on Unsplash 20. Handbags you never use

21. Belts that don’t fit or go with anything

22. Jewelry that’s tarnished or broken

23. Scarves you never reach for

24. Hats that aren’t your vibe anymore

Photo by EVG Kowalievska 25. Wire hangers, dry cleaner bags, and old shopping bags taking up space If you want a closet that inspires you to get dressed each morning, keeping it clean and organized is key. Wire hangers tend to bend under weight, so consider donating them to your dry cleaner. As for those plastic garment bags, repurpose them to protect surfaces during DIY projects before tossing them. And instead of letting old shopping bags pile up, stash them in your kitchen or car so they’re always handy when you need them. Here are home storage ideas to keep clothes and accessories tidy too!

Subscribe to our newsletter for more home decor ideas!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.