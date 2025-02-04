25 Things To Get Rid Of From Your Closet — According To A "Purge Queen"

OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

a simple favor 2 release date
Entertainment

Surprise! Blake Lively's 'A Simple Favor 2' Is Coming So Soon.

natalie portman book club picks
Entertainment

Every Natalie Portman Book Club Pick For 2025 (So Far)

1923 season 2 trailer yellowstone easter egg
Entertainment

'1923' Fans Are Convinced The Season 2 Trailer Has A Crazy 'Yellowstone' Easter Egg

super bowl cocktails
Cocktails

17 Boozy Super Bowl Cocktails That'll Definitely Get The Party Started

target lighting ideas
Budget-Friendly Buys

18 Affordable Target Lamps Shoppers Are Loving (Starting At Just $10)

reese witherspoon book club 2025
Books

Every Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick For 2025 (So Far)

movies about black history
Entertainment

15 Movies To Watch During Black History Month (& All Year Long)

is travis kelce proposing to taylor swift
Celebrity News

Um, Travis Kelce Just Teased Proposing To Taylor Swift

Starbucks Valentine's Drinks 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

Starbucks' Valentine's Drinks Are Officially Back – Including An All-New Refresher Flavor!

best foundations for brown skin
Beauty & Skin Care

I Finally Found The Best Foundation For Dark Skin Tones

jenna bush hager book club 2025
Entertainment

Every Jenna Bush Hager Book Club Pick For 2025 (So Far)

Super Bowl Dip Recipes
Recipes

24 Epic Super Bowl Dip Recipes To Share With A Crowd

super bowl commercials 2025
Entertainment

The 10 Best Super Bowl Commercials For 2025 (That You Can Already Watch)

the fantastic four trailer
Entertainment

Did You Catch This 'The Bear' Easter Egg In 'The Fantastic Four' Trailer?

blake lively justin baldoni judge
Celebrity News

Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's Judge Gave Their Legal Teams A Surprising Warning Amid Viral PR War

affordable home storage ideas
Budget-Friendly Buys

20 Affordable Home Storage Ideas That Actually Look Amazing

Get rid of those clutter stressors.

25 Things To Get Rid Of From Your Closet — According To A "Purge Queen"

closet organizing
Shutterstock
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezFeb 04, 2025
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.

See Full Bio

In my friend group, I'm the go-to person for design advice, the minimalist, and the purge queen. Having a clutter-free home has allowed me to easily host guests and live more peacefully. Clutter stresses me out, so decluttering is my version of Xanax. Whether it's dropping donations off at thrift stores and online marketplaces, or passing things along to friends, I'm always finding ways to clear out what I don’t need. And it feels amazing. I also love knowing that someone else can extend the use of what I buy. Ready for a good closet clean out purge?

Here are 25 things you should get rid of from your closet.

closet dresses

Photo by Alina Komarevska

First, here’s how I tackle a good purge:

  • Start with small wins: Decluttering an entire space can feel overwhelming, so begin with a single drawer, shelf, or space like your closet.
  • Declutter as you go: I keep designated baskets for items I need to donate, sell, or pass along — whether it’s clothes my daughter has outgrown or batteries that need recycling. It’s an ongoing system that makes unloading pretty easy.
  • Be intentional about storage: Try not to store things you don't need or really want. If it doesn’t fit in your space or serve a real purpose, consider giving it away or selling it.
  • Let go of the guilt: Maybe it was expensive or a gift, but keeping things out of obligation only adds to the stress. Release it with gratitude, knowing someone else can appreciate it more.
  • Make extra cash: The best thing about decluttering? You can turn clutter into cash by selling items that are just gathering dust in your space — someone else might actually need them!
sweater

Photo by Mukuko Studio on Unsplash

1. Anything that doesn’t fit or look good on you

It's widely reported that women typically wear 20 percent of our clothes 80 percent of the time. The same goes for decor, books, and even kitchenware. If you don’t regularly use it, it’s time to let it go. If your clothes are too tight or too loose and can't be repaired, it's time to give them away, donate or sell on marketplaces like ThredUp or Poshmark.

grass stains

Shutterstock

2. Clothes with stains or holes

You can promise to remove stains or stitch up holes for years. If you haven’t already crossed these to-dos off your list, it's time to make room in your closet without them in your life.

trends

Photo by Elias de Carvalho

3. Trendy pieces you regret buying

Fall victim to fads? We've been there. It's time to lose anything from trends past because even if they return, it will be an elevated version from what you have right now in your closet.

heels

Photo by Jv Franes

4. Shoes that hurt your feet

No matter how cute they are, shoes that pinch or flip off should definitely be on your Go pile.

clothes with tags

Photo by Skylar Kang

5. “Just in case” outfits

I've held onto this black dress for years that I wore to a funeral — just in case I ever needed it again. Thankfully, I never did. But at some point, it turned into a weird superstition: if I gave it away, I'd be inviting another funeral. So I kept it. Now? It doesn’t even fit me anymore. Time to let it go.

clothes

Photo by Sarah Dorweiler on Unsplash

6. Duplicates of the same item

Sometimes, you really don’t need five identical white tees. I have a soft spot for cream sweaters — cardigans, crewnecks, vests, you name it. But now, I’ve set a rule: no new additions unless I part with an old favorite first.

sweaters

7. Clothes that don’t match your current style

If you wouldn't pin it today on your fashion board, then it needs to go.

Items You Haven’t Worn in Over a Year

cake

Photo by Kaboompics.com

8. Special occasion dresses you’ll never rewear

I have this red dress that I wore for a Queen of Hearts costume. I held on to it thinking I might do it again, but in reality I always like to think of new creative costumes. Been there, done that, gone!

blazer

Photo by PNW Production

9. Business suits from a past job or career

Blazer styles change every year and interviews are becoming less formal in many industries. Maybe you work from home now and don't always need to suit up. Time to ditch that old business suit and donate it to orgs like Dress for Success, which gives donated business attire to unemployed and underemployed women.

travel

Photo by TANSU TOPUZOĞLU

10. Vacation clothes that only made sense in one place

An old boyfriend convinced me to buy a poncho while traveling in Chile. That poncho never saw the light of day once I returned home.
bridesmaid dress

Photo by Arjun adinata

11. Bridesmaid dresses that aren't versatile

The likelihood of you wearing that traditional bridesmaid or wedding dress again is zilch. Try to sell it or donate it to places like Brides Across America for military brides or Brides for Cause, which donates proceeds to women-focused charities.

work swag

Photo by Marian Villa

12. Freebies from events or work swag

It was fun getting a freebie in the moment, but do you still want to be wearing that 2019 conference tee to bed? Time to toss!

Sentimental But Unused Pieces

hoodie

Etsy

13. Old college hoodies or T-shirts you never wear

Say good-bye to your old college days by upgrading your hoodie and t-shirt collection if it's been a while.

nike shoes

Photo by Alin Surdu on Unsplash

14. Gifts that aren’t your style

It’s okay to let bad gifts go. There is someone out there who will love them in the way they should be loved.

couple

Photo by cottonbro studio

15. Clothes from a past relationship

You've moved on, his old t-shirt that reminds you of him probably should too.

jeans

Photo by Maude Frédérique Lavoie on Unsplash

16. Stretched-out leggings or see-through workout gear
17. Bras with worn-out straps or underwire poking through
18. Socks with holes or missing pairs
19. Pilling sweaters that have faded and/or lost their shape

accessories

Photo by Sepideh Doost on Unsplash

20. Handbags you never use
21. Belts that don’t fit or go with anything
22. Jewelry that’s tarnished or broken
23. Scarves you never reach for
24. Hats that aren’t your vibe anymore

closet

Photo by EVG Kowalievska

25. Wire hangers, dry cleaner bags, and old shopping bags taking up space

If you want a closet that inspires you to get dressed each morning, keeping it clean and organized is key. Wire hangers tend to bend under weight, so consider donating them to your dry cleaner. As for those plastic garment bags, repurpose them to protect surfaces during DIY projects before tossing them. And instead of letting old shopping bags pile up, stash them in your kitchen or car so they’re always handy when you need them. Here are home storage ideas to keep clothes and accessories tidy too!

Subscribe to our newsletter for more home decor ideas!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

home organizationcloset systemcloset hackscloset organizationclutter free homehome decor

The Latest

Starbucks Valentine's Drinks 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

Starbucks' Valentine's Drinks Are Officially Back – Including An All-New Refresher Flavor!

blake lively justin baldoni judge
Celebrity News

Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's Judge Gave Their Legal Teams A Surprising Warning Amid Viral PR War

looking at clothes
Home Organization & Cleaning

25 Things To Get Rid Of From Your Closet — According To A "Purge Queen"