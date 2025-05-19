It's been 8 years since Girls on HBO came to a close, and honestly we haven't stopped thinking about it since. Whether it's a video proving Adam's the best character or editing Marnie's speech into the internet's latest viral joke, it seems like everyone is missing the magic of Girls — and that's where Netflix's new comedy Too Much comes in. From Girls creator Lena Dunham, this show is perfect for anyone who isn't sure what to do with their life. (It's also great for anyone who loves The White Lotus because your favorite star is in it!).

Here's everything you need to know about Too Much, coming to Netflix in 2025.

Where can I watch Too Much? Too Much is expected to hit Netflix July 10, 2025, according to What's On Netflix.

What is Lena Dunham's new show about? Too Much follows 30-something Jessica (Megan Stalter), who's in a very-committed relationship with her job and recovering from a breakup she didn't see coming. So she decides to pack up her entire life in New York City, move to London, and "live a life of solitude like a Brontë sister," according to Netflix. But when she meets Felix (Will Sharpe), everything gets more complicated. “This is a show that is very close to my heart — created with my husband Luis, cast with my favorite actors — the geniuses that are Meg and Will, along with a bevy of friends — and partnering again with Working Title, who are behind the romantic comedies that formed me,” Lena Dunham told Netflix. “Netflix has been so deeply supportive of the vision, which is to create a romantic comedy that makes us root for love, brings joy but also has the jagged edges of life.”

Who's in the Too Much cast? The Too Much cast includes: Megan Stalter

Will Sharpe

Naomi Watts

Richard E. Grant

Emily Ratajkowski

Andrew Rannells

Janicza Bravo

Adwoa Aboah

Daisy Bevan

Rhea Perlman

Kaori Momoi

Leo Reich

Stephen Fry

Michael Zegen

Prasanna Puwanarajah

Adèle Exarchopoulos

Dean-Charles Chapman

Rita Wilson

How many episodes are in Too Much? There will be 10 episodes total when Too Much drops on Netflix. Stay tuned for the official titles and release date!

