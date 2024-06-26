13 Trader Joe’s Items You Need For Your 4th Of July Party
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
From star-spangled sweets to mouthwatering barbecue essentials, Trader Joe's has everything you need to make your 4th of July party a blast. These 13 must-have items will add a delicious and patriotic flair to your celebration, making it an unforgettable holiday for everyone who shows up!
Trader Joe's
Uncured Beef Hot Dogs
Because nothing is more American that hot dogs! These uncured franks taste so good fresh off the grill, especially when you pair them with TJ's Dill Pickle Mustard.
Trader Joe's
Fresh Mozzarella Cheese Snackers
These cheesy snacks will be a great addition to your charcuterie spread, keeping hungry guests at bay until your hot dogs and burgers are done.
Trader Joe's
Caramelized Onion & Bell Pepper Turkey Patties
These flavorful turkey burger patties are perfect for summertime since they're a little lighter than your average beef offering. They're dotted with bell pepper pieces and caramelized onion to boost the flavor.
Trader Joe's
Lemon Herb Macaroni Salad
Macaroni salad, potato salad, and *actual* salad deserve a spot at your 4th of July soiree. This pasta-y selection from Trader Joe's is packed with notes of citrusy lemon and herbs that make each bite super light.
Trader Joe's
Hot & Spicy Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a total go-to when it comes to an outdoor BBQ, plus these are super easy to prep since you can heat them in the microwave or oven!
Trader Joe's
Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches
Keep yourself and your guests cool with these delectable ice cream sammies. They boast a classic chocolate chip cookie and plenty more chips around the perimeter for added delight!
Trader Joe's
Cowboy Caviar Salsa
This salsa with some regular tortilla chips makes the perfect pre-dinner snack. It's stuffed with corn, onions, and red bell peppers to maximize the flavors and textures, satisfying you along the way.
Trader Joe's
French Market Sparkling Pink Lemonade
This sparkling lemonade will make a great bev for anyone at your party, even the kiddos! Plus, the bottle just feels fancy, which earns you style points as the host.
Trader Joe's
Prosciutto Wrapped Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
These meat-covered cheese sticks are so addictive. You may want to grab a few packs from your local TJ's to make sure everyone's covered.
Trader Joe's
Out Of This World Ice Pops
These bomb pops make every 4th of July celebration sweeter. With flavors from real fruits, they're a one-and-done refreshment!
Trader Joe's
Crunchy Chili Onion Hummus
For the spice fans out there, these chili onion hummus works just as well with chips as it does as a sandwich spread.
Trader Joe's
Organic Assam Black Tea
Brew some of this black tea over ice for a fun refreshment to offer your guests. If you're looking for a fun 4th of July cocktail recipe, mix in some vodka and lemon for a fresh, boozy take on the classic Arnold Palmer.
Trader Joe's
Cotton Picnic Cloths
To complete your table spread, these gingham napkins are the perfect touch. They're sold in sets of 2 to make holiday entertaining a breeze!
Images via Trader Joe's.
