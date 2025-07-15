Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Aperitivo-approved.

This New $2 Trader Joe’s Snack Will Instantly Level Up Your Charcuterie Game

Trader Joe's Italian Aperitivo Medley Snack Mix
Trader Joe's
Given the rise of the spritz and “sardine girl” aesthetics surfacing, there’s no doubt that we’re collectively obsessed with having a European-inspired summer. Even if you don't have a flight booked, Trader Joe’s has just the snack to transport you to the Italian coast.

The grocer just dropped a limited-time snack that embraces the longtime tradition of aperitivo – AKA the pre-dinner ritual of enjoying light drinks and bites to delightfully prelude mealtime.

Shoppers are already praising the $2 snack, noting it’s nothing short of “delicious” and “absolutely spectacular.” If you’re ready to welcome the laidback energy of aperitivo hour, you need to try this TJ’s snack before it’s gone.

Scroll on to discover the new $2 Trader Joe’s snack inspired by Italian girl summer!

Trader Joe's Italian Aperitivo Medley Snack Mix

Trader Joe’s

The snack in question? Meet the Italian Aperitivo Medley Snack Mix. This “gastronomically designed” medley features three different cracker shapes typically found during aperitivo in Italy: rosemary Focacce (small squares), Taralli (little loops), and black olive Trecce (plump nuggets). Made with both extra virgin olive oil and white wine, Trader Joe’s says this snack mix delivers more “complex” flavors than your average crunchy cracker. This elevated effect makes the $2 find an ideal pairing for wines, Aperol spritzes, cheeses, and charcuterie meats!

Trader Joe's Italian Aperitivo Medley Snack Mix

Trader Joe’s

I personally can never resist a little snack session before big meals, so this cheap Trader Joe’s find is definitely going on my list for my next grocery run. I love that though it’s an affordable item, it ultimately still feels fancy, thanks to its Italian roots and multifaceted flavor profile. Aside from adding it to snack boards, I could totally see myself eating the medley straight from the bag (with an Aperol spritz in hand, of course) when I’m especially peckish.

Trader Joe's Italian Aperitivo Medley Snack Mix

Reddit

Trader Joe’s fans on Reddit were quick to share their love for the new Italian Aperitivo Medley Snack Mix.

“These are absolutely spectacular (and I’m usually not into things that are rosemary OR olive) and I hope they make them a year round product,” one person said. “Crunchy and umami and soooo good.”

“Just found and bought one of these today,” someone else commented. “Delicious and I wanna go back and stock up before they inevitably go away.”

“I’m so pumped for this, I love the little cracker nibbles you get during aperitivo in Florence,” another user wrote.

Trader Joe's Italian Aperitivo Medley Snack Mix

Reddit

The Italian Aperitivo Medley Snack Mix is on Trader Joe’s shelves now, but beware: it’s a limited-time item. TJ’s noted they’ll only be selling it this July through September. If you’re pumped to get your aperitivo on, now’s the perfect time to make a trip to Trader Joe’s!

