Whether you're a regular in the Trader Joe's ~adult beverage~ section or have never stepped foot inside the wonderful walls filled with wines, beers, ciders, spirits, mixers, and more, the one thing you need to know is that it's magical. They have an essentially endless supply of sips that'll help you entertain a party, bond with your bestie, or relax on your own – but it can be hard to track down the best bevs if you're not totally well-versed.

Luckily, I consulted the famed Trader Joe's Reddit page, where shoppers are simply abuzz about the latest and greatest finds. Scrolling through this thread and this thread, I've landed on the top 10 Trader Joe's alcoholic drinks that fans are obsessed with.

Scroll on to discover your next Trader Joe's alcoholic drink purchase, courtesy of TJ's lovers!

1. La Carayon Rosé TJ's has a ton of different rosé wines (I'm def a fan), but one Redditor noted that they love this one because it's "well balanced, bright and not overly sweet." Plus, it goes for cheap, selling for about $6 dollars in most stores.

2. Pomegranate Spiked Seltzer Another shopper said that TJ's Pomegranate Spiked Seltzer is "great as a base for other drinks.” In fact, the grocer has a handful of amazing (and affordable) mixers, from their Fresh Squeezed Limeade ($3) to their Sparkling Strawberry Juice ($4). I typically tend to pick up the first yummy-looking sip I see before a night out! This specific find is limited, but if you're looking for something similar, you should definitely give their Sparkling White Tea with Pomegranate Juice a go.

3. Amaro Another passionate Redditor said that Trader Joe's amaro is "an absolute steal.” Amaro is a super-herby liqueur with a bittersweet finish that's perfect for crafting spritzes at home!

4. Limocello The same thing was said about TJ's limoncello, a fancy lemon-flavored Italian liqueur. This fan made their ownbeverage by mixing it with some gin!

Vivino 5. Révélation Red Blend “It is my ride or die,” another shopper said about the Révélation brand of wine. Find it between the TJ's aisles on your next trip!

Meredith Holser 6. Cotillion Pinot Noir I've bought this wine multiple times from Trader Joe's – admittedly because of the adorable label design – but also because it tastes wonderful. I really enjoy drinking it with homemade pasta dishes for a fancy finish! One Redditor said the same thing: “Got it for the cute label (I'm a sucker for dancing animals, what can I say), but it's really tasty for a $10 bottle.”

7. Boxed Sangria Boxed alcohol in any form can be dangerous (I can sadly attest), but the TJ's fans seem to adore this sangria. "Feels endless," one Redditor said. "Perfect in the summer on its own, or over ice with a squeeze of lime and a little seltzer.” Yum!



Trader Joe's 8. Almond Creek Almond Flavored Sparkling Wine TJ's says this wine is dotted with notes of "rich almonds, a hint of caramel apple, and subtle, toasty notes." It goes for $7 a bottle and feels like a luxurious sip nonetheless. “It’s cheap and we really like it," one person on Reddit said. “I am obsessed with this stuff," another commented.

Trader Joe's 9. Moon X Pinot Noir Another Pinot makes the mark! This bottle has a "bold plummy profile with rich vanilla oak notes, dark fruit, and warm spice." One Redditor said it's "easy drinking, a crowd pleaser, but not boring, and a great value." TJ's has it listed on their site for just $7!

10. Simpler Wines Canned wine fans, rise! Trader Joe's deals several kinds of these Simpler Wines, all of which are super cheap but yummy. They're about $4 for a 4-count. One Redditor said they're their favorite.

