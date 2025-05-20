7 Best Trader Joe’s Snacks Under $5 To Try This Summer

It feels like Trader Joe’s has been dropping new summer items almost every day for the past week. Every time I log onto Instagram, there’s a whole new batch of goodies waiting for me – with tons of shopper hype in tow. These seven summer snacks from Trader Joe’s are definitely not exempt from the hype – you simply must try them before the season’s over! The fact that they’re also all under $5 makes trying them out a total breeze!

Some of these selections are only available for a limited time, so make sure to add them to your cart soon, especially if you tend to get grocery FOMO like me. Trader Joe’s current lineup of summer snacks ranges from sweet to savory, so you’ll absolutely be able to stock up on a good mix for anything you’ve got going this summer.

Scroll on for 7 can’t-miss Trader Joe’s summer snacks all under $5!

Trader Joe's Spicy Mango Habanero Guacamole Hop on the 'swicy' food trend with this new Trader Joe's guac! For just $3.49, you get a tub packed with fresh, creamy avocado and mango chunks laced with a spicy pepper purée for that extra zest. Each bite also delivers the typical combo of onion, red bell pepper, and cilantro for well-rounded flavor. This pick is perfect for dipping, though you could also easily pile it on top of tacos or quesadillas for a unique dining experience.

Trader Joe's Strawberry Baton Wafer Cookies And yes, I will be buying five of these on my next Trader Joe's run! If you're already a big fan of the traditional chocolate baton cookies, you're sure to enjoy these strawberry-flavored ones. Piped with some sweet strawberry crème, these crunchy-on-the-outside treats go for just $1.99 a tin.

Trader Joe's Ghost Pepper Potato Chips Don't shy away from spice this summer – it works so well with a variety of other foods, plus it complements any refreshing summer cocktail with ease! These $3.49 potato chips definitely get the job done (and get your sinuses running) with a delectable blend of chili and salt. They're so good paired with any Trader Joe's dip, plus I like to occasionally stack some in between my sandwich or burger buns for added crunch.

Trader Joe's Root Beer Float Pieces Everyone's buzzing about these $3.79 root beer-flavored cookie pieces right now. New to Trader Joe's shelves as of May 2025, this undeniably sweet treat features bits of vanilla sandwich cookies (like Oreos) layered with popping candy and coated in a root beer-inspired coating for the effect of real fizz. It's quite marvelous, I must say!

Trader Joe's Energy Bar Chocolate Chip I had been waiting years for Trader Joe's to drop a Clif bar dupe. Well, the wait is officially over this summer! So similar in texture and flavor to the aforementioned name brand, this $1.19 Trader Joe's pick delivers 10 grams of protein using oats and soy protein. It's just as dense and satisfying, too – I think these are great to grab in bulk so you always have an easy snack on-hand to pack for summer hikes or road trips! Plus, they're a whole lot cheaper than their more-popular counterpart.

Trader Joe's Synergistically Seasoned Popcorn Said to be tangy, salty, smoky, spicy and sweet all at once, this $2.49 bag of popcorn basically covers all your bases when it comes to flavor. Each bite will keep you craving more, especially since it's not crafted to be one particular thing. It makes an excellent cookout snack or even something to bring along for a last-minute picnic. No matter what your plans are, this bag is worth stocking up on ASAP since it's a limited-time item!

Trader Joe's Sour Strawberry Candy Belts This Trader Joe's summer snack also went viral right after hitting stores earlier in May. Its belt-like shape is most certainly nostalgic, measuring up to candies I enjoyed as a kiddo like Airheads Strips and Sour Punch Straws. The main difference with this $3.49 pick though is it's 100% free of artificial flavors and colors, delivering an authentic strawberry flavor from fruit and vegetable juices! Of course, each bite is equal parts sweet and sour to channel snack time delight – especially when it comes time for something sugary.

