I’m An Avid Trader Joe’s Shopper—These Are The 6 Easter Finds You Can’t Miss This Spring

Spring has officially sprung at Trader Joe’s. Not only are the pastel Mini Canvas Tote Bags back on shelves (for a limited time!), but the grocer’s also been stocking Easter goodies front-and-center.

As someone who writes about Trader Joe’s for a living, I’ve seen plenty of seasonal finds come and go around Eastertime. If you’re curious about what’s actually worth adding to your cart (and subsequent Easter baskets), I’ve put together a curated shopping list for you here.

From the 2026 debut of a cult-favorite Mini Sheet Cake flavor to Trader Joe’s famous ‘break apart’ bunny, these are the top 6 Easter finds you need to grab before they’re gone for yet another year.

Trader Joe's Marshmallow Eggs Instead of the usual chick shape, Trader Joe's Easter marshmallows resemble eggs to recall the season. Despite not being made with corn syrup or gelatin, they still boast the soft and fluffy texture you'd expect. Because they're made sans gelatin, vegan shoppers are already raving about them. Best to stock up now before they're all gone.

Trader Joe's Carrot Mini Sheet Cake This Mini Sheet Cake flavor is officially back for spring 2026, and I will absolutely be snagging it on my next trip. With a moist carrot cake base and a generous slathering of cream cheese frosting, you simply cannot go wrong. Plus, I think the $5.99 price tag makes the treat very worth it, whether you're sharing or not.

Trader Joe's Break Apart Bunny Trader Joe's Break Apart Bunny is a hollow milk chocolate bunny filled with gummy candy 'carrots'. The schtick is that you get to crack him open to reveal the small, snackable gummies inside. It's such a fun snag to share with your friends and family via Easter basket. It's no Peter the 10-pound Costco chocolate rabbit, but hey, for $3.99, I'll take it.

Trader Joe's Speckled Egg Milk Chocolate Bars You're never too old to go on an egg hunt, though this product makes it a little bit different. This find features candy-coated eggs embedded in each Belgian milk chocolate bar so you can literally excavate them as you eat. They're so freakin' satisfying to eat. Find them in stores now.

Trader Joe's Italian Chocolate Eggs This small box of Italian-made chocolate eggs brings gourmet flair to any Easter basket with four distinct flavors and colors, including white chocolate and coffee, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and hazelnut. Each tiny egg comes with a deliciously crunchy shell that makes eating them so darn enjoyable. The assortment has been spotted in-store for $9.99.

Trader Joe's Jubilant Sprinkle Cookies If the abundance of chocolate becomes just too much this Easter season, Trader Joe's also has this spring-ready snack stocked. These small shortbread cookies are baked in festive shapes with a rainbow of sprinkles, adding a dose of whimsy to your snack routine.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more can't-miss Trader Joe's items hitting shelves every month!