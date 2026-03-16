The 10 Best New Finds To Buy At Trader Joe's Before March Ends

This month’s drop of new Trader Joe's items has been chaotic, but in the best way possible. And we're not just talking about the pastel mini totes. The lineup of new buys for mid-March 2026 features everything from the first inkling of Easter candy to the long-awaited return of French-style cannelés pastries. Whether you’re hunting for the latest cult-favorite Trader Joe's dessert or something delicious to add more pizazz to your dinners, these are the top 10 items you need to keep an eye out for before Trader Joe's overhauls their current stock for newness in April.

Scroll on for the 10 new Trader Joe's items worth trying before March is over!

Trader Joe's Red Velvet Cupcakes

red velvet treat. Find the pack in the bakery section for $5.49 while supplies last. This 4-count of cupcakes starts with a succulent and moist red velvet cake base that's topped with generous dollops of smooth cream cheese frosting—AKA everything you could possibly want from a. Find the pack in the bakery section for $5.49 while supplies last.

Trader Joe's Speckled Egg Milk Chocolate Bars Trader Joe's Easter candy collection is honestly so underrated. From chocolates to fruity gummies, you need to grab some basket fillers from your nearest store this year if you haven't yet witnessed the magic. As the season approaches, the first Easter treat to hit shelves are these milk chocolate bars that are topped with pastel egg-shaped chocolate bites. One pack comes with two festive (and very shareable!) bars for a limited time.

Trader Joe's Carrot Mini Sheet Cake This item isn't exactly new, but it's coming back to Trader Joe's after a long time, exclusively for spring. This Mini Sheet Cake embraces a classic carrot cake base made with shredded carrots and warm spices, all topped off with a thick layer of cream cheese frosting. It's festive, easy to share, and even easier to snack on until you've sworn off all sweets (temporarily, of course). Find it in Trader Joe's stores starting mid-March for $5.99.

Trader Joe's Danish Oat Cookies Trader Joe's shoppers are absolutely loving these new oat-based cookies that recently hit shelves. Two crispy oat cookies encase a layer of chocolate filling for an addictive bite–one that's especially tasty alongside some hot coffee or tea. Find the bag for $3.29 for a limited time.

Trader Joe's Sliced Double Chocolate Brioche This "soft, eggy" brioche loaf is laced with tons of chocolate within the dough and the filling for a fully sweet snacking experience. Trader Joe's says it feels dessert-like, but not overly so. We'd definitely use some slices for homemade French toast. Find the limited-time loaf for $5.49 now.

Trader Joe's Cannelés Once part of Trader Joe's permanent lineup, cannelés were beloved by devoted shoppers for their ease of preparation and upscale taste. Now, they're back for 2026 with all their French pastry glory. Boasting a chewy and caramelized exterior and soft and custardy interior, each bite comes with delightful notes of vanilla and rum. Ready from frozen, all they require is 10 to 12 minutes in a 350°F oven. These are a must-try for any pastry lover. Find the box in the freezer aisle for a limited time for $5.49.

Trader Joe's Ranch Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips Trader Joe's top-rated Takis dupe got an un-spicy makeover recently with ranch seasoning, and shoppers are loving 'em. These rolled tortilla chips are perfectly savory and tangy—ideal for pairing with your favorite TJ's dip. Find the bag for $2.99 in stores now.

Trader Joe's Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites No way. This new Trader Joe's frozen dessert combines cookie dough and ice cream under a thick chocolate coating for an undeniably sweet treat. The bag comes with 12 small bites for $4.79, though you'll definitely want to stock up with more than one if your household tends to rip through any kind of dessert ever.

Trader Joe's Stuffed Poblano Peppers Straying away from the sweets, Trader Joe's lineup of new items for March also includes some savory options like these stuffed peppers. Each poblano is filled with white chicken meat, brown rice, cheese, and a creamy cilantro sauce to round things out a bit. Each $6.99 package comes with two peppers for easy sharing.

Trader Joe's Hot Honey Mustard Hot honey and mustard is a combo we never thought we'd crave, but here we are. Thanks, Trader Joe's. This new squeezable sauce is perfect for sandwiches, wraps, and hot dogs. You could even add a little bit to homemade salad dressings and marinades for added kick. Find it on shelves now for a mere $1.99.

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