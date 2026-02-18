When I think of cult-favorite Trader Joe’s products , my mind immediately goes to their Mini Sheet Cakes. Reflecting upon the famed dessert with my close friend recently, we came to the conclusion that they’re the absolute best Trader Joe’s dessert because they can either be easily sharable amongst a small group or selfishly kept to yourself, only the cake and a fork in-hand.

As someone who writes about Trader Joe’s very frequently, it’s only right that I’ve snacked my way through each and every Mini Sheet Cake flavor. And while this sweet tooth will technically enjoy any sugar-filled treat in sight, there are some Mini Sheet Cake iterations that fall flat when compared to others. Given that the grocer just dropped two new flavors, Cookies ‘n’ Cream and Toasted Coconut , I just had to rank them against the longtime favorites like Chocolate Ganache and more.

Thus, as a Trader Joe’s aficionado, I bring you my extremely honest ranking of every Trader Joe’s Mini Sheet Cake flavor (best to worst) so you know exactly what’s worth adding to your next grocery haul.

Trader Joe's 1. Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake Does it get any better than chocolate on chocolate? I truly think not. This Mini Sheet Cake flavor reigns above all of the available iterations because it's sheer decadence. The dark chocolate really comes through in each layer, and I particularly enjoy keeping it around because a little goes a long way, so I can snack on it for days on end. Every bite is high-quality enough that it gives me the impression it came from a local bakery when in reality all I did was walk down the street and pay a mere $6 for it. It's never going to not be good.

Trader Joe's 2. Cookies 'n Cream Mini Sheet Cake The only downside I can possibly think of for this Mini Sheet Cake flavor is that it's a limited-time item. Otherwise, it's literally perfect. Every element of the cake is infused with pieces of chocolate creme sandwich cookies, a la Oreos. But instead of the crunchy texture you'd get from eating a lone cookie, the bits have turned soft and satisfying. The ratio of cake to frosting is extremely tasty, too. I'm honestly such a chocolate lover that it's hard to find anything negative to say, so I'll leave my review at that. You have to try this ASAP.

Reddit 3. Lemon Mini Sheet Cake Yes, just yes. This flavor has all the textural qualities that earn my stamp of approval (moist base, thick icing), but what really makes it stand out and rank high up on my list is its punchy and zesty lemon flavoring. It's just the perfect pick-me-up for spring, which is around the time of year Trader Joe's brings it back to the bakery section seasonally. Let's hope it comes back this year – I could really use a bite. Or two. Or a helping of half the cake. Don't judge!

Trader Joe's 4. Toasted Coconut Mini Sheet Cake My first thought when trying this brand-new Mini Sheet Cake was "oh, my." And I mean "oh, my" in a good way. The best way, even. Slathered in a classic cream cheese frosting (but amped up with flakes of toasted coconut), the base also features coconut milk, so it's superbly soft and silky. I was reminded of flan and horchata with each bite, AKA two of my favorite sweet treats (that aren't chocolate, of course) Simply put, it's so freaking good. I'd say this new iteration is a must-try as soon as you can get your hands on it, especially since TJ's says it's only going to be in stores now through through April 2026.

Trader Joe's 5. Strawberry Mini Sheet Cake I only had the fortune of trying this berry-forward Mini Sheet Cake once since it's a limited-time item, but dang, it left such a great impression that I have to rank it fifth on this list. Instead of being topped with a basic frosting, its thick topping actually boasts even more berry flavor in the form of strawberry puree, which pairs really well with the strawberry preserves-packed cake base without totally overdoing it. I also just love that the cake itself is a vibrant pink color. All that's to say is I can't wait until this flavor returns this summer. One can dream!

Trader Joe's 6. Carrot Mini Sheet Cake I never reach for carrot cake first, so please take this mid-tier ranking with a grain of salt. It's simply just not my favorite, and as you should know by now, chocolate is always going to be my go-to. That being said, I think Trader Joe's Carrot Mini Sheet Cake is still worth considering. Unlike the tastebud-scarring carrot cakes of my past, their version isn't loaded up on chunks of carrot or raisins that deter from the overall effect. Instead, it boasts a somewhat sparse distribution of walnuts in the cake base, which I find notably unproblematic. The real saving grace of this #6 cake is the cream cheese frosting, TBH. It's too good.

Trader Joe's 7. Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake Trader Joe's has quite the exhaustive suite of pumpkin spice products that come around each fall, which includes this Mini Sheet Cake flavor that features a moist, pumpkin-packed base topped with cream cheese frosting. While it's not necessarily the most exciting pumpkin item to me, it's still a solid choice and provides a nice reprieve from the other year-round flavors if you're looking to shake up your dessert routine. The texture is sublime, though I must say that without the cream cheese frosting, I'd rank this cake way lower.

Trader Joe's 8. Yellow Mini Sheet Cake My gripe with this flavor isn't its gluten-free formula (though I realize that's why it's popular amongst GF shoppers), it's the lack of excitement. There's really no 'it' factor in each bite, which compels me to reach for other Mini Sheet Cakes. When it comes to yellow cake, I'd much rather opt for a box of Betty Crocker and bake it myself.

Trader Joe's 9. Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean Mini Sheet Cake The same thing can be said for this vanilla-y sheet cake. Of course, my affinity (and preference) for chocolate skews my review of it a bit, but what can I say? When eaten by itself, the Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean iteration is downright boring and, from experience, not even an extra berry topping can save it. Sorry, Trader Joe's!

