Trader Joe’s viral Pastel Mini Canvas Tote Bags are officially in stores after weeks of rumors claiming they’d come back. Available in four stunning spring colors, the pastel totes might just be the most highly-demanded new item in stores this month. They're the perfect accessory for carrying quick grocery hauls or even as small work bags for the fashion-forward.

Shoppers are already snagging multiple bags at a time, so they likely won’t stay in stock long. Here’s what to know about buying your own Trader Joe’s Pastel Mini Canvas Tote Bag for spring 2026.

@traderjoesobsessed If you walked into Trader Joe’s over the weekend, you likely saw the Pastel Mini Canvas Tote Bags in stock. Our best advice? As soon as you spot them, add them to your cart. Remember, the speculation alone was enough to send shoppers into a tailspin. Retailing for just $2.99, many Trader Joe’s stores across the nation are placing ‘buying limits’ on the bags due to their sheer popularity. Past tote bag launches have prompted countless reselling listings that cost nearly tenfold their original price tag—ahem, hundreds of dollars.

Trader Joe's The Pastel Mini Canvas Tote Bags are now available in four pastel hues for spring 2026: lavender purple, mint green, baby pink, and baby blue. They're so cute, we honestly cannot pick a favorite. These colors join the existing lineup of primary-colored and Halloween-themed mini totes from seasons past.

@tarderjoesobsessed Whether you’re using yours to hold a bouquet of Trader Joe’s famous peonies and a single tub of dip or simply adding it to your growing collection, the mini tote bag mania is not slowing down. If you want to snag a lavender, pink, or mint green version before they hit the resale market at a markup, you should head to the checkout line sooner rather than later.

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