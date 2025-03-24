10 Trader Joe’s Finds That Are "Miraculously" Low-Fat

Believe it or not, but Trader Joe’s is a total goldmine for low-fat finds that are actually tasty. From delicious breakfast options to heartier meals and mid-day snacks, Trader Joe’s is stocked with plenty of options that make eating healthy super easy and delicious. If you're looking to lighten up your grocery haul without sacrificing the things you love, these must-try TJ’s products are definitely worth adding to your cart!

Scroll on for the 10 best low-fat Trader Joe’s finds to shop now.

Trader Joe's Icelandic Style Skyr Lowfat Cherry Yogurt With a mere 1.5% milkfat, this low-fat yogurt is still deliciously thick and creamy so you can feel fulfilled after breakfast. This one's flavored with cherry purée, though TJ's carries more flavors like raspberry and vanilla.

Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi This cauli-based gnocchi with 3 grams of fat per serving is too good. It cooks up to be crispy on the outside, but plenty tender on the inside for balance.

Trader Joe's Reduced Guilt Spinach & Kale Greek Yogurt Dip This better-for-you dip carries just 2 grams of fat and 30 calories per 2-tablespoon serving. Yum! It's loaded with kale, spinach, water chestnuts, red peppers, carrots, green onions, and garlic for immaculate flavors and textures.

Trader Joe's Sun-Dried Tomato & Basil Chicken Tenders Pre-seasoned anything is such a convenient time-saver in the kitchen, and these tenders are no exception. Flavored with sun-dried tomato and basil, they go great with Italian-themed feasts or just a simple side of roasted veggies. One serving is only 2 grams of fat, too!

Trader Joe's Whole Wheat English Muffins Whole grains are insanely good for you, though these English muffins packed with them don't necessarily taste obviously healthy. They're so tasty whether you pile on something sweet or something savory – one serving has just 1.5 grams of fat!

Trader Joe's Organic Vegetarian Chili This veggie chili makes comfort food way more accessible, whether you're in it for the convenience factor (hello, heat and eat!) or the low-fat factor. It's packed with textured pea protein for a "meaty" feel, so you won't even miss the real thing. One can of this TJ's find carries 8 grams of fat!

Trader Joe's Cauliflower Pizza Crusts These readymade crusts make getting your pizza fix in super easy! The dough is made from a simple medley of shredded cauliflower, whole eggs, and grated Parmesan and seasoned with garlic and herbs for added flavor. One crust clocks in at 6 grams of fat.

Trader Joe's Chickpea Fusilli Pasta Not only is this chickpea pasta packed with protein (11 grams, to be exact), it's a good option for low-fat eaters since it contains just 2.5 grams of fat per serving. Serve with your favorite pasta sauce, and you're set!

Trader Joe's Chicken Gyoza Potstickers Potstickers for just 2 grams of fat per serving?! Count us in! These babies are loaded up with chicken for protein and cabbage and onion for texture and flavor.

Trader Joe's Crunchy Curls This cult-fave TJ's snack is notoriously low in fat with only 5 grams per serving. It's also certifiably vegan!

