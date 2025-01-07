The “Miraculous” New Trader Joe’s Snack You Won’t Feel Guilty Eating
There are plenty of Trader Joe’s snacks I could easily eat the entire package of, like the Milk Chocolate Covered Honeycomb Candy and the Ghost Pepper Potato Chips – but they’re definitely not intended to be eaten in a single sitting at the cost of a gnarly stomachache.
But, TJ’s is constantly innovating, and their newest snack surprisingly defies all expectations: the serving size is actually the entire package. Fans are nothing short of intrigued.
One bag of Trader Joe’s Crispy Dried Watermelon is packed with 1.5 pounds of vacuum-dried watermelon strips, though you wouldn’t guess it at first glance. TJ’s calls it “a true feat of physics,” which is truly enough reason for me to give ‘em a try.
Another notable aspect of this new snack is that each bite doesn’t lose its sweet melon flavor, even though all the moisture is gone. Of course, the most important feature is its serving size being 1 package.
Trader Joe’s Crispy Dried Watermelon isn’t yet featured on the grocer’s website, though it’s definitely gained some buzz on social media platforms like Reddit. One user shared their love for the wacky newcomer snack in this thread, saying: “without a doubt, the best thing I’ve ever had from Trader Joe's. It is sooo unbelievable.”
A few more users chimed in with praise for the snack, while others remained quite skeptical of its quality and taste.
“I like them,” one person wrote. “It reminded me of sweet plantain chips, except watermelon.”
“You’re the only person I’ve ever seen actually enjoy it,” another user commented.
“I’m glad someone is enjoying it! Our crew sampled it and we all hated it, that’s hilarious,” one more person said.
The same user posted a few photos with their comments about the Crispy Dried Watermelon, with one capturing the nutrition facts label on the package. One serving of the sweet snack (the entire bag) has 150 calories, 15mg sodium, 35 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of fiber, and 3 grams of protein.
The only real caveat to its miraculous one-bag serving size is it contains 31g of sugar – so, if you’re watching your sugar intake, it might be best to snack on this one slowly.
In addition to simply munching on the Crispy Dried Watermelon on its own, TJ’s suggests crushing the pieces to use as a cocktail garnish or even blending it in a food processor with heavy cream and powdered sugar for a watermelon-flavored homemade frosting.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.