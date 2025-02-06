OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Take it from the experts.

20 “Non-Negotiable” Trader Joe’s Items You Must Buy, According To Shoppers

Trader Joe's Best Items
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 06, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

It’s truly a challenge not to feel like a kid in a candy store upon stepping foot in a Trader Joe’s. Sometimes the options are just way too overwhelming! Luckily, some major TJ’s fans chimed in on this Reddit thread with the best Trader Joe’s items that are simply non-negotiable when it comes to shopping there to help guide your grocery list with the yummiest, easiest, and most practical picks!

Scroll on to discover the top 20 Trader Joe’s finds shoppers say are totally non-negotiable!

Trader Joe's Soup Dumplings

Trader Joe's

1. Soup Dumplings

Available in three flavors: chicken, pork, or vegetable, Trader Joe's soup dumplings were noted as a must-have for many shoppers.

Trader Joe's Jalape\u00f1o Sauce

Trader Joe's

2. Jalapeño Sauce

TJ's Jalapeño Sauce is equal parts spicy and creamy, perfect for dipping into or adding to saucy recipes.

Trader Joe's Chewy Chocolate & Peanut Butter Protein Bars

Trader Joe's

3. Protein Bars

One shopper said they often buy protein bars at Trader Joe's because "they are so much cheaper there.”

Trader Joe's Korean Beefless Bulgogi

Trader Joe's

4. Korean Beefless Bulgogi

This fan-fave frozen meal's signature mark is the soy-based protein that's so full of flavor.

Trader Joe's Sweet Cinnamon Filled Korean Pancakes

Trader Joe's

5. Korean Pancakes

These "flaky, flavorful" Korean pancakes are renowned by TJ's shoppers of all backgrounds. This version is sweet and filled with cinnamon, but you can also find savory scallion pancakes in the freezer aisles.

Trader Joe's Tikka Vegetables

Trader Joe's

6. Tikka Vegetables

The Indian-spiced packets like this are popular among TJ's eaters that like a quick, flavorful meal.

Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion Oil

Trader Joe's

7. Chili Crisp

"I often end up with multiples of this in my cart,” one Redditor wrote. TJ's chili crisp oil is super versatile, especially if you're into Asian cooking.

Trader Joe's Gnocchi

Trader Joe's

8. Gnocchi

“Always the gnocchi," one person wrote. "Especially the Gorgonzola gnocchi.”

Trader Joe's has a fun handful of different gnocchi varieties. We particularly love the Cauliflower Gnocchi that's pictured above!

Trader Joe's Gluten-Free Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Trader Joe's

9. Gluten-Free Chocolate Chunk Cookies

TJ's has it down when it comes to gluten-free treats. Case in point: these chocolate chunk cookies. One Redditor noted that they usually opt for "anything gluten-free" at the store, but tend to gravitate toward these delicious bites.

Trader Joe's Curry Packs

Trader Joe's

10. Curry Packs

“I almost always grab some of the Indian curry packs for easy lunches, then meal prep some rice and it's super quick," one user said. Okay, we've got to try this!

Trader Joe's Organic Pasture Raised Large Brown Eggs

Trader Joe's

11. Pasture Raised Eggs

Another person said that these pasture raised eggs are the "only thing [they] go to TJ’s for.”

Trader Joe's Spinach & Kale Dip

Trader Joe's

12. Spinach & Kale Dip

Another avid Trader Joe's shopper said this Reduced Guilt Spinach & Kale Greek Yogurt Dip is "next level" and has a "decent nutritional value.” TJ's says it's made with low-fat Greek yogurt, which is the key to it having "75% less fat and calories than a typical spinach dip made with sour cream."

Trader Joe's Frozen Mac & Cheese

Trader Joe's

13. Frozen Mac & Cheese

"I always keep at least one in the freezer,” one Redditor raved about this frozen mac. Housed in a "ooey-gooey- and-oh-so-creamy sauce," this meal does not miss.

Trader Joe's Spanish-Style Rice

Trader Joe's

14. Spanish-Style Rice

This frozen rice is super quick and easy to prepare, and makes a nice side for Taco Tuesdays (per one Reddit user) – or any day of the week, really.

Trader Joe's Ghost Pepper Potato Chips

Trader Joe's

15. Ghost Pepper Potato Chips

“The ghost pepper chips are banging," one person commented. Okay, we're sold.

Trader Joe's White Cheddar Corn Puffs

Trader Joe's

16. White Cheddar Corn Puffs

These airy puffs flavored with white cheddar cheese are downright addictive. "I eat the bag in like 2 days it’s sooooo good," one person said.

Trader Joe's Sourdough Bread

Trader Joe's

17. Sourdough Bread

“I bought sourdough from TJ and never looked back," one more user commented. "I buy 2-3 loaves at [a] time and freeze them.”

Trader Joe's Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer

Trader Joe's

18. Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer

This sweet coffee creamer made from oats presents the perfect balance of brown sugar and creamy oat milk.

Trader Joe's Shrimp Burgers

Trader Joe's

19. Shrimp Burgers

One enthusiastic TJ's shopper shared their thoughts on the frozen Shrimp Burgers and even offered some yummy-sounding meal options using 'em:

"Simple. Easy. They come out juicy and are well seasoned, really versatile. I chop and throw onto salads, do as Asian-style lettuce wraps, chop into wedges and dunk in cocktail sauce like shrimp cocktail."

Trader Joe's Garlic Cubes

Reddit

20. Garlic Cubes

The same Redditor praised these pre-made garlic cubes you can find in the freezer section:

"For me, these were a 'best thing since sliced bread' magic moment. I didn't know how much I wanted them in my life until I had them," they said. "You just pop a cube or two of garlic straight from freezer into your pan when cooking, and, bam, easy garlic. No chopping, peeling, etc. and tastes soooo much better than the jarred stuff. Game changer, really.”

