20 “Non-Negotiable” Trader Joe’s Items You Must Buy, According To Shoppers

Luckily, some major TJ's fans chimed in on this Reddit thread with the best Trader Joe's items that are simply non-negotiable when it comes to shopping there to help guide your grocery list with the yummiest, easiest, and most practical picks!

Trader Joe's 1. Soup Dumplings Available in three flavors: chicken, pork, or vegetable, Trader Joe's soup dumplings were noted as a must-have for many shoppers.

Trader Joe's 2. Jalapeño Sauce TJ's Jalapeño Sauce is equal parts spicy and creamy, perfect for dipping into or adding to saucy recipes.

Trader Joe's 3. Protein Bars One shopper said they often buy protein bars at Trader Joe's because "they are so much cheaper there.”

Trader Joe's 4. Korean Beefless Bulgogi This fan-fave frozen meal's signature mark is the soy-based protein that's so full of flavor.

Trader Joe's 5. Korean Pancakes These "flaky, flavorful" Korean pancakes are renowned by TJ's shoppers of all backgrounds. This version is sweet and filled with cinnamon, but you can also find savory scallion pancakes in the freezer aisles.

Trader Joe's 6. Tikka Vegetables The Indian-spiced packets like this are popular among TJ's eaters that like a quick, flavorful meal.

Trader Joe's 7. Chili Crisp "I often end up with multiples of this in my cart,” one Redditor wrote. TJ's chili crisp oil is super versatile, especially if you're into Asian cooking.

Trader Joe's 8. Gnocchi “Always the gnocchi," one person wrote. "Especially the Gorgonzola gnocchi.” Trader Joe's has a fun handful of different gnocchi varieties. We particularly love the Cauliflower Gnocchi that's pictured above!

Trader Joe's 9. Gluten-Free Chocolate Chunk Cookies TJ's has it down when it comes to gluten-free treats. Case in point: these chocolate chunk cookies. One Redditor noted that they usually opt for "anything gluten-free" at the store, but tend to gravitate toward these delicious bites.

Trader Joe's 10. Curry Packs “I almost always grab some of the Indian curry packs for easy lunches, then meal prep some rice and it's super quick," one user said. Okay, we've got to try this!

Trader Joe's 11. Pasture Raised Eggs Another person said that these pasture raised eggs are the "only thing [they] go to TJ’s for.”

Trader Joe's 12. Spinach & Kale Dip Another avid Trader Joe's shopper said this Reduced Guilt Spinach & Kale Greek Yogurt Dip is "next level" and has a "decent nutritional value.” TJ's says it's made with low-fat Greek yogurt, which is the key to it having "75% less fat and calories than a typical spinach dip made with sour cream."

Trader Joe's 13. Frozen Mac & Cheese "I always keep at least one in the freezer,” one Redditor raved about this frozen mac. Housed in a "ooey-gooey- and-oh-so-creamy sauce," this meal does not miss.

Trader Joe's 14. Spanish-Style Rice This frozen rice is super quick and easy to prepare, and makes a nice side for Taco Tuesdays (per one Reddit user) – or any day of the week, really.

Trader Joe's 15. Ghost Pepper Potato Chips “The ghost pepper chips are banging," one person commented. Okay, we're sold.

Trader Joe's 16. White Cheddar Corn Puffs These airy puffs flavored with white cheddar cheese are downright addictive. "I eat the bag in like 2 days it’s sooooo good," one person said.

Trader Joe's 17. Sourdough Bread “I bought sourdough from TJ and never looked back," one more user commented. "I buy 2-3 loaves at [a] time and freeze them.”

Trader Joe's 18. Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer This sweet coffee creamer made from oats presents the perfect balance of brown sugar and creamy oat milk.

Trader Joe's 19. Shrimp Burgers One enthusiastic TJ's shopper shared their thoughts on the frozen Shrimp Burgers and even offered some yummy-sounding meal options using 'em: "Simple. Easy. They come out juicy and are well seasoned, really versatile. I chop and throw onto salads, do as Asian-style lettuce wraps, chop into wedges and dunk in cocktail sauce like shrimp cocktail."

20. Garlic Cubes The same Redditor praised these pre-made garlic cubes you can find in the freezer section: "For me, these were a 'best thing since sliced bread' magic moment. I didn't know how much I wanted them in my life until I had them," they said. "You just pop a cube or two of garlic straight from freezer into your pan when cooking, and, bam, easy garlic. No chopping, peeling, etc. and tastes soooo much better than the jarred stuff. Game changer, really.”

