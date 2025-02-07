OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Oh, yum!

7 “Epic” Trader Joe’s New Arrivals To Add To Your Cart In February

Trader Joe's New Items February 2025
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 07, 2025
Trader Joe’s never stops when it comes to adding new treats to their aisles – not that I’m complaining one bit. There’s always something fresh to dig into every grocery trip I take, from savory picks to sweets.

This month, TJ’s introduced over 30 new items. These are the top 7 you absolutely must try in February. Be quick, though – these good-lookin’ groceries are likely to fly off shelves!

Scroll on for the 7 most epic Trader Joe’s new arrivals for February 2025!

\u200bTrader Joe's Handheld Chicken Pot Pies

Trader Joe's

1. Handheld Chicken Pot Pies

This new $5 pick is only available for a limited time, according to Trader Joe's. The pot pie pockets boast a medley of dark meat chicken, peas, carrots, and potatoes, including a thick savory sauce that ties it together seamlessly with the flaky pastry crust. The box comes with two handheld pies that can be easily prepped in the oven or air fryer!

\u200bTrader Joe's Soft Pretzel Twists

Trader Joe's

2. Soft Pretzel Twists

This next new item is making me yearn for baseball season. I fear there's nothing quite as delicious in the summer than a good ol' soft pretzel, and TJ's just took the treat to a whole new level! These $4 twists are about the size of a hot dog bun, so you could happily transform them into a more-filling, dog-packed lunch, or just get your snack on by dipping one into mustard or beer cheese (I vote for the beer cheese).

\u200bTrader Joe's Whipped Feta Spread

Trader Joe's

3. Whipped Feta Spread

I fear I'm about to whip right into the parking lot of my closest Trader Joe's to get a taste of this whipped feta. This $4 dip is heralded as a "creamy, ultra-spreadable, mega-dippable concoction" that makes an ideal pairing for carrots, pitas, bagels, crackers, and more. The recipe includes 51% feta cheese for a tangy, yet fresh flavor. It just hit shelves as a limited-time item, so run!

\u200bTrader Joe's Artichoke Bottoms

Trader Joe's

4. Artichoke Bottoms

Artichoke hearts – you know and love 'em. But Trader Joe's $3 Artichoke Bottoms are about to transform everything you thought you knew about the fiber-rich veg. Still boasting the same "nutty flavor" and "buttery mouthfeel" as hearts, these bottoms are shaped perfectly for hosting spreads, dips, or salads for a fun bite-sized party treat. TJ's recommends filling them with their Artichoke & Jalapeño Dip (a 10/10, by the way), topping each one with shredded cheese, and baking until bubbly. Yummm.

\u200bTrader Joe's Vegetable Dumplings

Trader Joe's

5. Vegetable Dumplings

These $4 vegetarian-friendly frozen dumplings come in the cutest size, and they're wrapped up and ready to be shown off in your dinner spread. They're equally yummy for an afternoon snack or lunchtime delight! Each one is filled with chives, shiitake mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and cabbage so you can be sure you're getting your veggies in.

\u200bTrader Joe's Teriyaki Mushroom Mini Bao Buns

Trader Joe's

6. Teriyaki Mushroom Mini Bao Buns

I looove bao buns, and the fact that TJ's just made them mini has me so excited for my next grocery run! TJ's says each bite in this $5 bag is "mighty flavorful," thanks to the inclusion of three kinds of mushrooms, carrots, onions, spring onions, and an "aromatic" teriyaki miso sauce. They're extremely easy to prep in the microwave – I could easily see myself grabbing a couple for a quick afternoon snack.

\u200bTrader Joe's Dark Chocolate Bark

Trader Joe's

7. Dark Chocolate Bark

If you were wondering where the sweet stuff was, it's right here: in the shape of some dee-licious chocolate. This $5 dark chocolate bark houses tons of tiny puffed quinoa seeds and dried raspberry pieces that make each bite wonderfully crunchy and a lil' fruity.

