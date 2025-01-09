Um, Travis Kelce Just Spilled On His Dream Wedding Amid Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Do you hear wedding bells? Because after Tom Holland and Zendaya's engagement, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's engagement, and those Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson marriage rumors, it appears Hollywood does. And after all those Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift engagement rumors, Travis just spilled on his ideal wedding timeline — that's right, it appears our favorite IRL rom-com couple could be thinking about tying the knot!
Here's what Travis Kelce had to say about his least favorite time of year to get married.
Travis Kelce wants to avoid THIS wedding season for one reason.
@britandco #greenscreen do you think any of these will come true?! #taylorswift #traviskelce #tayvis #travistaylor #thealchemy #prpredictions ♬ the alchemy ts sped up - Swiftie_Jean-Alex 😁✨
On a new episode of the New Heights podcast he hosts with brother Jason, Travis Kelce revealed he would like to avoid an autumn wedding day. And the reason is literally so on brand it makes me laugh.
After a listener revealed over the phone that his girlfriend wants to schedule their wedding during football season, Travis admits that "I actually don't know people who've gotten married in the fall."
"My friends always do it in the summer," he says. "I've seen weddings everywhere but the fall. So, I'm not sure if the fall is a good wedding season."
The weather of an autumn wedding (not to mention the incredible aesthetic of the wedding photos!!) have always made it seem so dreamy. Plus, I've attended more than one summer wedding (some on the beach!) and it can get toasty under the summer sun. Spring then, Travis?
Travis' comments come after he responded to rumors that he'd pop the question to girlfriend Taylor Swift. During the June 1 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend's onstage comedy sketch, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis asked Travis about a potential engagement. "Hey Travis, real talk, OK, just the guys here," Jason says. "When are you going to make an honest woman out of her?"
"Guys," Travis says, "you're really pushing it." It's a pretty kind way to say back off!! I'm excited for whenever Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tell us they're engaged — should they choose to share at all.
Check out the latest news on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!