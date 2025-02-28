Make fresh chewable, crunchable, craveable nugget ice that's ready fast from home with this ice maker. Amazon This ice maker machine makes up to 24 pounds of ice per day, witha 3 pound reserver and a side tank that will reserve all melted ice to be frozen again! Control your machine with you smartphone to schedule ice and with its portable design you can take this machine with you anywhere. See it on Amazon

Exercise while you work with this under desk elliptical that helps you burn calories while you sit in meetings. Amazon I've been thinking about getting a bike or elliptical to put under my desk so I can get some movement in during the day. I don't know if they actually help for weight loss or real exercise, but I'll at least feel better about being glued to my desk for hours. See it on Amazon

This LED Facial Skin Care Mask will make your skin glow all throughout the year. Amazon Enter the new year with beautiful glowing skin with this FDA-approved LED facial skincare mask. This mask uses light therapy to free your skin of blemishes and discoloration, and with its patent-pending design that features surround lights, it can provide deeper cellular penetration for more effective results. See it on Amazon

Crystal Box designed specifically for your zodiac sign will make you feel like a VIP! Amazon This crystal box comes with different crystals depending on the zodiac sign you are buying for! It also comes with little explanations about what each crystal does. See it on Amazon

This textured bodycon dress is perfect if you're going out for a night of clubbing. Amazon I love that the texture of this dress is almost snakeskin-like, it gives it a little bit of an edge and looks awesome. See it on Amazon

Motivate yourself to go to the gym this year with these high waisted workout leggings. Amazon I find it so much easier to motivate myself to workout when I've got new gym wear. I love these high waist workout seamless leggings. They come in fifteen colours and give you that sexy, weightlifter look. See it on Amazon

Zodiac Candle that comes with crystals in it specifically for your sign. Amazon This zodiac candle is a super fun gift to get for your friend who is super into their sign. It comes with crystals that are specifically for their sign that you can take out after the candle is done burning! See it on Amazon

This bodycon dress will add a sexy twist to your dress wardrobe and show off your curves in ways you didn't even know was possible! Amazon If you are going somewhere where you want to make a lasting impression, this sleeveless mesh dress is all you need to make that happen. You'll thank me for this sexy find! See it on Amazon

This side table can be wheeled around my whole house and can even be used as an in bed desk! Amazon This side table can also be a bed table if I don't feel like getting up to work. It's pretty and can be angled so I can read a book or something. It's cool. I think I'll buy it. See it on Amazon

This fuzzy coat that is warm, cozy, and will be your new go-to wardrobe item. Amazon Go big or go home with this long sleeve faux fur coat that will keep you warm no matter where you go to celebrate. This oversized furry coat is the most perfect addition to your closet. See it on Amazon

Gorgeous bag that can fit all of your essential items. Amazon I love this bag so much. It has enough space for my laptop, iPad, notebook, and everything else I might need if I ventured out of my house to work. The color and style are what really get me. It looks like an old-school British school bag in the most beautiful grayish purple color. See it on Amazon

This floral jumpsuit is the perfect item to wear all spring and summer long. Amazon Jumpsuits are the perfect pick for casual wear that also looks beautiful and put together. They are a lot easier to wear than dresses and allow you to participate in outdoor activities a little easier. See it on Amazon

This elegant cat hammock almost looks like furniture and doesn't look overwhelmingly pet-like. Amazon Whoever's cat gets this hammock is truly spoiled. It's the perfect space for a tiny little cat to curl up and take an afternoon nap in. See it on Amazon

This mini dress will make your butt pop. Amazon This mini dress not only has the most flattering ruched detailing that makes you look slimmer and sexier than ever before, but it also has unique puffy shoulder and sleeves to add dimension and uniqueness to your gorgeous new dress. See it on Amazon

This Off-The-Shoulder Dress With Long Sleeves is an elegant option to wear to your next party. Amazon A long sleeved dress is an amazing choice if you're into elegant flowy sleeves. Or, just get cold easily as I do and need the extra warmth that sleeves provide. See it on Amazon

The corset look is fully in and this satin corset bodysuit is a super cute way to try out the trend. Amazon Some people are not super into bodysuits, but I personally love the way that it gives the perfect tucked into pants look. This bodysuit comes in a bunch of different colors, but I am partial to the white one. See it on Amazon

This Lace Bodysuit that will make your confidence soar! Amazon Lace and bodysuits are two of my favorite things that can go together. Something about lace just makes me feel so sexy and confident! This lace bodysuit is one of my go-to bodysuits for a night out with friends and I would wear it everytime I left the house if I could. See it on Amazon

The viral Strapless Bustier Top that is both comfortable and cinching. Amazon This white strapless bustier top has been going absolutely viral all over TikTok and I totally get it. It has such a cute fit and goes great with a pair of jeans. See it on Amazon

A PJ set so perfect you'll not only want a set for yourself, but for all your favorite girlfriends too! Amazon Go ahead and add this one to your cart now, because this tropical printed pajama set has everything you need for a perfect night's sleep: a cami, button down top, shorts, pants, eye mask, hair tye, and a cute matching bag. See it on Amazon

These sport bras are praised by many reviewers for being so comfortable Amazon Heathyoga sells this model as a bra for medium and high impact sports – that is, it is ideal for daily use, aerobics, going for a run or spinning. See it on Amazon

This Bean Bag Chair That Can Fit All Your Friends At The Same Time Amazon You can't ever go wrong with a bean bag chair! Especially a bean bag chair that is over eight feet wide and can hold you and all of your friends! You may have been expecting an average bag but when this surprise bean bag shows up, you will not be disappointed! See it on Amazon

The kids are saying that flare jeans are back in style and so I guess we are going back to the flares. Amazon I love the fit of this high-waisted black pair because I can definitely do a flare jean, but I cannot handle the return of low-rise jeans. Call me old school if you want but I'm just not going back there. See it on Amazon

This long sleeve dress that must be paired with a sparkly clutch bag. Amazon If I could wear this long sleeve dress every day of the winter season, I would. It fits my body better then any dress, it keeps me warm and cozy all day and night, and it even has a sexy little cut out on my chest! I feel confident, beautiful and chic everytime I put it on. See it on Amazon

This amazingly comfortable wearable blanket is a best-seller! Amazon This wearable blanket is SO comfortable! Once you put it on you will never want to take it off. It comes in 10 amazing color options and is made from material that is extremely soft and comfortable, and will keep you warm and cozy, whether it be at home on the couch or at an event! See it on Amazon

Super chic crystal water bottle that helps you safely be on trend. Amazon There has been a huge trend towards infusing crystals in your water, but this is actually not safe for consumption. This water bottle lets you get the benefits of a crystal water bottle without having the crystal actually touch the water! See it on Amazon

A pregnancy pillow for maximized comfort during those long 9 months. Amazon This pregnancy pillow comes in 8 color choices and is very soft and comfortable. It is perfect for anyone in your life that’s pregnant, as the C shape of the pillow allows it to follow your body contour shape, supporting your back, belly, hips and knee. See it on Amazon

Open front long cardigan coat that makes you feel almost as cozy as your own bed. Amazon Don't want to leave the duvet behind? You no longer have to, as going out in this coat feels just as warm and cozy. It has an open front which reveals your outfit and makes it perfect for a casual day out. See it on Amazon

Experience Ultimate Relaxation with the MIKO Foot Massager Machine Amazon Imagine the sensation of a perfect massage session on your feet, every day. The MIKO Foot Massager Machine takes relaxation to a new level with its customizable three kneading and three squeeze settings. Get ready to enjoy deep, therapeutic relief from plantar fasciitis and neuropathy, tailored to your personal comfort needs. See it on Amazon

Make breakfast so much fun with this Death Star waffle maker Amazon Bring your breakfast to the dark side with this Death Star waffle maker. Recruit some bacon, eggs, and fruit to join the Sith and come along for a ride on a Death Star waffle. Wow your friends and family with this fun and iconic breakfast! See it on Amazon

Inspirational Daily Affirmation cards give your a little bit of gratitude every day. Amazon These lovely Daily Affirmation Cards are a beautiful way to remind ourselves each and every day how fortunate we are and how blessed our life is. These are a wonderful gift to give someone who has been going through a tough time to uplift their spirits. See it on Amazon

This glow in the dark constellation blanket is such a fun blanket to have because you get to see the decorations during the day and the night! Amazon It is the perfect blanet to bring outside with you and star gaze - you can have the stars above you and draped over your body! See it on Amazon

These soft fleece pajamas “are the most comfortable pajamas I have ever owned,” according to a reviewer Amazon These soft fleece pajamas are made of polyester and spandex, and are designed to be relaxed and generously oversized for maximum comfort! They are sure to keep you warm and cozy, so you can treat someone to a super-comfortable, super soft fleece pajama set that they can lounge around in. See it on Amazon

This adorable moon shelf is perfect for holding plants and crystals. Amazon A witchy girl loves to show off all of her treasures whether it's plants, crystals, or photos of her friends. This super cute moon shelf is the perfect way to show off all those items in a special way. See it on Amazon

Boots that are super comfortable and easy to walk in. Amazon You never know what crazy things you'll be thrown into on the Bachelor. So it's not a bad idea to prematurely put some boots on that you know you can easily do any activity in, but still look rocking. See it on Amazon

Sparkle and shine, while also being comfortable and covered in these rhinestone fishnets that must be paired with your most sexy and flattering bodycon dress! Amazon These shiny and sparkly fishnets can add more dazzle to your already dazzling look that you plan on wearing this winter. They are comfortable, stretchy and a must-have during this exciting and celebratory time of the year. See it on Amazon

This PlayStation Classic is a fun way to travel back in time or to show the next generation the classic games! Amazon Bring on the nostalgia with this PlayStation Classic which is a miniature recreation of the original Playstation console. It is preloaded with 20 fan favorite games and comes with two wired controllers for a true old school play feeling. See it on Amazon

This Bodysuit that shows a little skin, but not too much! Amazon If you want to look sexy but you don't want to go too far, this lace bodysuit may be the perfect pick for you. It can be layered under a see through top, or paired with a fancy pair of pants or a skirt! See it on Amazon

Stop spending money on expensive Vitamin C serums and buy this one! Amazon Vitamin C is one of the miracle ingredients that can lead to healthy-looking skin. If you are looking for an affordable vitamin C serum that does an incredible job at brightening, firming, and hydrating, this Bliss Vitamin C is the serum for you! See it on Amazon

This under the bed storage is perfect for storing extra sheets. Amazon One of my organizing philosophies is trying to keep the extra items in the room where they are used, so I love being able to store all the extra sheets underneath my mattress! This awesome under the bed storage frame creates extra storage all while being a stylish bed frame that will add to the decor of any bedroom. See it on Amazon

These weird finger tongs that keep hands clean while eating the messiest of foods. Amazon I can't lie - when I first saw these finger tongs I thought they were a joke. I couldn't believe that someone made a device to protect our fingertips from wing sauce and various other appetizer hazards, but they did. So I used them to eat some chicken wings, and low and behold, they're amazing. See it on Amazon

This hot chocolate maker will satisfy your sweet tooth! Amazon This 32oz hot chocolate maker is versatile, as it can also make cappuccinos, lattes, mochas, chai tea and more, as it has a heat forth function and a froth function! Plus, it has a cute retro design that will look beautiful in your home. See it on Amazon

An IPL hair removal tool for permanent hair removal that you can do from the safety of your own house Amazon Let me tell you, owning one of these IPL hair removal tools absolutely changed my life. It is a very affordable way to get permanent hair removal results, using advanced IPL technology to break the cycle of hair regrowth, and it is so easy to use. See it on Amazon

Bring Italy to your house with this awesome pasta making machine Amazon Making pasta always seemed too complicated for me to do at home. Then I got the pasta making machine and realized that I could totally make pasta at home! It comes with different attachments to makes sheets of pasta or different thickness of noodles. See it on Amazon

This animatronic toy of The Child has a stunning 4.8-rating, so I’m not the only one that loves it! Amazon With over 17,292 ratings and a nearly perfect rating, this animatronic toy of The Child is so much fun to have around! It works perfectly and is incredible, with many realistic sound effects from The Mandalorian that are just adorable, and with cute movements – because anything that The Child does is just so adorable! See it on Amazon

The rising trend of bucket bags will make spring 2022 so more exciting and fairy-tale like. Amazon This bucket bag is ready for a brunch in the park or nice picnic. The neutral colour of this bag is so easy to combine with bright floral dresses as well as darker tones. I don't know about you, but I am embracing this trend! See it on Amazon

A MOSISO tote bag that is big enough for all your essentials Amazon This MOSISO tote bag is made from premium PU leather that is durable and looks very stylish. It has 3 compartments and 3 pockets for all your stuff to be organized! Plus, it has a removable, adjustable shoulder strap so you can us ethe bag as a crossbody bag if needed! See it on Amazon

Oil Dispensing Bottle for the Perfect Drizzle Amazon Achieve the perfect amount of oil on your dish effortlessly with the NOVART Oil Dispensing Bottle. Designed to pour and drizzle evenly at the touch of a button, it's your ideal companion for perfectly dressed salads and more. See it on Amazon

Make Room For All Your New Spring Clothes With Space Saving Hangers Amazon Maximize your closet space with these Space Saving Hangers, offering a clever solution to expand your storage without overflowing your space. Featuring a 360-degree swivel design, these hangers provide easy access to all your clothes without the need to remove them from your closet. Each hanger holds up to 6 others, condensing them down to the size of just 2 or 3. See it on Amazon

Get Your Foot Peel Mask In Shape Amazon Treat your feet to pampering with the Foot Peel Mask. This foot peel mask is a game-changer when it comes to foot care. Say goodbye to rough, dry, and cracked feet. Effortlessly remove dead skin, repair those tired heels, and revel in the delight of baby-soft, ultra-smooth feet. See it on Amazon