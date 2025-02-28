Screenshot them for... "research purposes." 😉💍
5 "Outdated" Engagement Ring Trends That Have Lost Their Touch
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Surprise proposals are always magical (hi, Benny Blanco & Selena Gomez!), but we've gotten picky about which engagement rings make us swoon these days. Some of our prior favorite trends have become outdated, and it would more sad if they weren't other gorgeous options on the market. Even so, it's not easy to narrow down which ones will overpower or age your hands. Thankfully we've solved the big mystery for you so you can flaunt your fiancée title with the best accessory!
Scroll for engagement rings that aren't worth adding to your "secret" Pinterest board!
Gabriel & Co.
1. Double Halo Engagement Rings: Gabriel & Co. 14K White Gold Double Halo Ring
Once upon a time, double halo engagement rings were widely popular and a good indicator that someone was willing to make your hand look extremely good. But that's not the case anymore! As coveted as this style used to be, it now comes across as gaudy and overpowering.
If you're dropping hints to your partner, perhaps leave this "outdated" style in your drafts!
Kay Jewelers
2. Princess Cut Engagement Rings: Kay Jewelers Lab Grown Princess-Cut Solitaire Ring
We were sure princess cut engagement rings meant we were going to embody the lives of our favorite Disney princesses — mainly Cinderella. We even told ourselves we'd be 100% okay with just a single diamond in the middle of a plain band. Now we know there's other options we can choose from. From cushion to emerald cut, none of us have to relegate ourselves to a style of the past!
Brilliant Earth
3. Thick Band Engagement Rings: Brilliant Earth Alden Ring
Did you just yelp or was that us? Maybe it was a collective sound heard around the world because wearing an engagement ring with a thick band seems like something our grandmothers would love. Though we don't always question their personal style, there's something "vintage" about this trend that doesn't make us feel great. Also, this ring will likely swallow your finger if your hand is on the slender side!
Shane Co.
4. Excessively Vintage Engagement Rings: Shane Co. Natasha Lab-Grown Engagement Ring
Hear us out — vintage rings are gorgeous and have the rare ability of being unique in a sea of familiar engagement choices. But reaching for something that feels like you can buy it from somewhere like Shein for way less than the market price shouldn't make anyone feel good.
Believe us when we say this trend is "outdated!"
Vrai
5. Rose Gold Engagement Rings: Vrai Side Cluster Cathedral Oval Engagement Ring
Rose gold engagement rings were an alternative to the general metals we're used to seeing (i.e., white gold, platinum or yellow gold), but we think they're losing their touch. We've also noticed that some jewelers have their own definition of how this trend looks so it's not as easy to tell what people consider to be "rose gold."
Your best bet is to try engagement rings on in person to see what looks best on your skin so your partner's able to make a more informed decision!
Subscribe to our newsletter for more trends you should and shouldn't invest in!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.