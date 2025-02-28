Your March Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

simone ashley picture this movie
Movies

OMG, 'Bridgerton' Star Simone Ashley Has A New Rom-Com Coming!

apple tv lucky anya taylor joy drew starkey
Entertainment

See The Steamy First Look At Anya Taylor-Joy's New Apple TV Thriller

leighton meester at the sag awards in 2025
Celebrity News

Leighton Meester Just Revealed A Surprising Detail About Her 2 Kids With Adam Brody

newbery medal winner 2025
Books

This Sci-Fi Young Adult Book Just Won The Highest Literary Honor!

2025 Fashion Trends For Spring & Summer
Style Trends & Inspo

5 Fashion Trends That Will Define Spring & Summer 2025

march horoscope 2025
Horoscopes

Your March Horoscope For 2025 Is Bringing Some Serious "Transformations"

Weird Outfit Combos To Avoid
Style Trends & Inspo

6 “Weird” Outfit Combos That Are Killing Your Style

old-timey baby names
Baby Names

8 “Old-Timey” Baby Name Totally Due For A Comeback In 2025

jenna bush hager book club 2025
Entertainment

Jenna Bush Hager Just Announced Her "Mind-Bending" March Book Club Pick

cute glen powell moments
Celebrity News

8 Swoon-Worthy Glen Powell Moments That Made Him Even Hotter

melissa fumero as birdie in the garden exclusive Grosse Pointe Garden Society clip
Entertainment

Here's An Exclusive Sneak Peek At This Week's 'Grosse Pointe Garden Society' Episode

anne hathaway at the apprentice premiere
Entertainment

Anne Hathaway Stuns In First 'Verity' Set Leaks. See The Pics!

​Amazon Easter Decor
Budget-Friendly Buys

15 “Charming” Easter Decorations You Can Get On Amazon – All $20 Or Less!

psychological thriller books
Books

13 Gripping Psychological Thriller Books With Twists That Make You Question Everything​

outdated hairstyles 2025
Hair

8 "Outdated" Hairstyles That Aren’t Doing You Any Favors In 2025