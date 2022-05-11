Pre-Raphaelite Curls Are The New Beach Waves. Here's How To Rock This 2022 Hair Trend.
We love summer curls because not only are they super fun, but they can get messy and you can just chalk it up to a busy day outside. While we're a sucker for the glossy, soft hair of recent years, there's a new summerhairstyle in town: Pre-Raphaelite curls.
This hair trend is here to add some sugar and spice to your look, and might even replace your go-to beach wave. Keep reading for inspo and for some tips and tricks for your specific hair type.
Why Pre-Raphaelite Curls?
Not only do these smaller, tighter curls look a lot like the hairstyles of the Pre-Raphaelite age, but they're more formal than regular waves, which is great for 2022 because we finally have places to go and people to see. Another part of their charm is the fact that they're a little wild, so don't be afraid to rock second or even third day curls.
There are a variety of ways to get this curly look depending on your hair type. You can focus on moisture if you have curly hair, add extensions if you just got a chop, or touch up your natural waves with a curling iron. Let's break it down even further.
How To Get Pre-Raphaelite Curls
For Straight Hair
To get curls, you'll actually have to curl your hair! Focus on smaller sections of hair to get that voluminous, romantic look. While beach waves can be sleek and shiny, you'll want to add some texturizing spray to your hair to mess it up a little. Spray with hairspray or leave as-is.
For Wavy Hair
Start out with your normal hair routine because what makes your hair curl might be different than what makes someone else's curl. Air dry, blow dry, diffuse — you do you. Once you're finished, if you notice that certain pieces tend to be curlier than others, you can go in and touch your hair up with a curler.
For Curly Hair
If your hair is naturally curly, you won't need to spend as much time on the actual curling as you might on what comes after. Focus on moisture to keep frizz at bay, whether you choose leave-in conditioner or curl cream. Use your fingers to comb the product into your hair and get your hair into its natural curl pattern at the same time.
Featured image via averie woodard/Unsplash
