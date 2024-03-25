Riley Keough And Lily Gladstone Are Back In Hulu's Under The Bridge
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If there's one thing the 2024 Oscars taught me, it's that Lily Gladstone is here to STAY. The actress became the first Native American to be nominated for Best Actress thanks to her work in Killers of the Flower Moon (she's also the first to win the Golden Globe and SAG Awardfor her role!). She captivated audiences and added such a beautiful, nuanced grace to every scene — and based on the trailer for Hulu's crime thriller Under the Bridge (which also stars Daisy Jones' Riley Keough) she's going to do it again. Here's everything we know about the new TV show.
What is the Under the Bridge TV show about?
Image via Hulu
Under the Bridge, based on Rebecca Godfrey's book of the same name, follows Rebecca (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), who are trying to figure out what happened to teen Reena Virk, who left for a party and never came home. The more they investigate the group of teens accused of the murder, the more they learn just how much they *don't* know about what happens around town after dark.
Who's in the Under the Bridge cast?
Image via Hulu
The Under the Bridge TV show stars Lily Gladstone, Riley Keough, Vritika Gupta, Chloe Guidry, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Izzy G., Aiyana Goodfellow, Ezra Faroque Khan with Archie Panjabi and Riley Keough. Quinn Shephard (who you might know from Zoey Deutch's Not Okay) is writing, directing, and producing, while Riley Keough is also executive producing.
What is the Under the Bridge Hulu release date?
Image via Hulu
The first two episodes of Under the Bridge drop on Hulu April 17, 2024. The rest of the eight episodes will premiere weekly until the finale on May 29, 2024.
Is Under the Bridge by Rebecca Godfrey based on a true story?
Image via Hulu
Yes, Under the Bridge by Rebecca Godfrey is based on the real-life story of Reena Virk, a 14-year-old living in Victoria, British Columbia. On the night of November 14, 1997, Reena left for a party with some other teenagers from around town, and was found under the town's bridge. The book — and the series — continually ask the question: "What happened under the bridge?"
Watch The Under The Bridge Trailer
Image via Hulu
"[This story] forever changed a fact that young girls were the ones we were supposed to protect — not be protected from."
Nothing is ever what it appears to be, and it seems like that's the lesson of every small town story. Under the Bridge is going to be full of secrets, and who's *actually* worth trusting is going to be top-of-mind the whole time. I can already tell this will be a huge moment for both Riley Keough and Lily Gladstone, and I am most excited to see a story about women, told by women. Watch the Under the Bridge trailer here.
Are you excited for Under the Bridge to hit Hulu? Check out The 14 Most-Anticipated April Movies to see what's coming to the big screen in April, too!
Lead image via Hulu
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!