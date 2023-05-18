You've Never Seen Leonardo DiCaprio Like This
We might be excited for this year's slot of summer movies, but the fall is already filling up with exciting titles like Dune 2 and Killers of the Flower Moon. Directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemons, the movie examines a period of time when members of the Osage tribe are mysteriously murdered in the 1920s. We got a glimpse of the film at this year's CinemaCon, and we can already tell that the film is going to be a searing, complicated story that might be one of our favorite movies of the year. Here's everything you need to know about Killers of the Flower Moon.
Watch The Trailer Here
The murders bring a major F.B.I. investigation into the fold as members of the community must reconcile greed, love, and grief.
Is Killers of the Flower Moon based on a true story?
Yes, Killers of the Flower Moon is based on a real string of murders in Oklahoma in the 1920s.
Who's in the movie?
Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in "Killers of the Flower Moon," coming soon to Apple TV+.
Image via Apple TV+
We'll see Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart, Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart, and Robert De Niro as William Hale, as well as Jesse Plemons as Tom White. In addition to the leads, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow, and Tantoo Cardinal are also taking part in the film.
Where can I see Killers of the Flower Moon movie?
The movie will be available in select theaters on October 6 before expanding to other theaters on October 20. It will be available on Apple TV+ worldwide at a later date.
What is the main point of Killers of the Flower Moon?
Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in "Killers of the Flower Moon," coming soon to Apple TV+.
Image via Apple TV+
White settlers began murdering members of the Osage nation in an attempt to take their land — and the valuable oil that was hidden underneath. The story explores theft, genocide, greed, and relationship.
Is the Osage tribe still wealthy?
While the Osage tribe isn't the richest people group in the world, they do get quarterly royalty payments (known as headrights), according to the official Osage site.
