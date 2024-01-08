The Golden Globe Winners For 2024 Are Here!
It's the most wonderful time of year. And by that, I mean it's awards season! We can't wait to celebrate our favorite movies, TVshows, and musicians (and see their red carpet lookstoo!). The Golden Globe nominations just got announced on December 11 and the competition is going to be *so* close. Unsurprisingly, Barbie has a ton of noms (so many, in fact, that it's the second most-nominated movie in the history of the Golden Globes), while Succession is leading the television nominations. Here's the full list, including everyone who won big during the 81st Golden Globe Awards!
Who is hosting the Golden Globes 2024?
Comedian Joy Koy hosted the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
When are the 2024 Golden Globes?
The Golden Globes aired on CBS January 7, 2024. The ceremony was also available to stream on Paramount+ and the CBS app!
What is the difference between Golden Globes Emmys and Oscars?
The Golden Globes honors both TV and movies, while the Oscars are strictly film and the Emmys are just for television!
Film Golden Globe Nominations And Winners For 2024
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Winner: Oppenheimer
- Oppenheimer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
- Anatomy of a Fall
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Winner: Poor Things
- Barbie
- Poor Things
- American Fiction
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Air
Best Director, Motion Picture
Winner: Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper for Maestro
- Greta Gerwig for Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song for Past Lives
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Winner: Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
- Barbie by Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- Poor Things by Tony McNamara
- Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan
- Killers of the Flower Moon by Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
- Past Lives by Celine Song
- Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Winner: Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper for Maestro
- Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer
- Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo for Rustin
- Andrew Scott for All of Us Strangers
- Barry Keoghan for Saltburn
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Winner: Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan for Maestro
- Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall
- Annette Bening for Nyad
- Greta Lee for Past Lives
- Cailee Spaeny for Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Winner: Emma Stone for Poor Things
- Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence for No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman for May December
- Alma Pöysti for Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie for Barbie
- Emma Stone for Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Winner: Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers
- Nicolas Cage for Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet for Wonka
- Matt Damon for Air
- Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers
- Joaquin Phoenix for Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Winner: Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer
- Willem Dafoe for Poor Things
- Robert DeNiro for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling for Barbie
- Charles Melton for May December
- Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster for Nyad
- Julianne Moore for May December
- Rosamund Pike for Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Winner: Ludwig Göransson for Oppenheimer
- Ludwig Göransson for Oppenheimer
- Jerskin Fendrix for Poor Things
- Robbie Robertson for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mica Levi for The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Joe Hisaishi for The Boy and the Heron
Best Picture, Non-English Language
Winner: Anatomy of a Fall
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Fallen Leaves
- Io Capitano
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
Winner: “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas
- Barbie — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas
- Barbie — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- She Came to Me — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
- Barbie — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
- Rustin — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Winner: The Boy and the Heron
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Winner: Barbie
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
TV Golden Globe Nominations
Best Television Series, Drama
Winner: Succession
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Winner: The Bear
- The Bear
- Ted Lasso
- Abbott Elementary
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Barry
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Winner: Kieran Culkin for Succession
- Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us
- Kieran Culkin for Succession
- Jeremy Strong for Succession
- Brian Cox for Succession
- Gary Oldman for Slow Horses
- Dominic West for The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Winner: Sarah Snook for Succession
- Helen Mirren for 1923
- Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us
- Keri Russell for The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook for Succession
- Imelda Staunton for The Crown
- Emma Stone for The Curse
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Winner: Ayo Edebiri for The Bear
- Ayo Edebiri for The Bear
- Natasha Lyonne for Poker Face
- Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary
- Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building
- Elle Fanning for The Great
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Winner: Jeremy Allen White for The Bear
- Bill Hader for Barry
- Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel for Shrinking
- Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White for The Bear
Best Supporting Actor, Television
Winner: Matthew Macfadyen for Succession
- Billy Crudup for The Morning Show
- Matthew Macfadyen for Succession
- James Marsden for Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach for The Bear
- Alan Ruck for Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård for Succession
Best Supporting Actress, Television
Winner: Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown
- Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown
- Abby Elliott for The Bear
- Christina Ricci for Yellowjackets
- J. Smith-Cameron for Succession
- Meryl Streep for Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner: Beef
- Beef
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Fellow Travelers
- Fargo
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner: Steen Yeun for Beef
- Matt Bomer for Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin for Daisy Jones & the Six
- Jon Hamm for Fargo
- Woody Harrelson for White House Plumbers
- David Oyelowo for Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Steven Yeun for Beef
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner: Ali Wong for Beef
- Riley Keough for Daisy Jones & the Six
- Brie Larson for Lessons in Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen for Love and Death
- Juno Temple for Fargo
- Rachel Weisz for Dead Ringers
- Ali Wong for Beef
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television
Winner: Ricky Gervais for Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
- Ricky Gervais for Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
- Trevor Noah for Trevor Noah: Where Was I
- Chris Rock for Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Amy Schumer for Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
- Sarah Silverman for Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
- Wanda Sykes for Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
