Crime thriller fans, listen up! Netflix's biggest English language debut this year was Untamed, which follows National Park Service agent Kyle when he has to solve a mysterious death. The Netflix show racked up over 24 million views its first week, so it's no surprise that we finally got an Untamed season 2 renewal on July 29!

Here's everything you need to know about Untamed season 2, coming to Netflix soon.

Is there a season 2 of Untamed on Netflix? It's official: we're getting an Untamed season 2. The new episodes aren't available on Netflix quite yet, but as soon as we hear about a release date, you'll be the first to know. Fingers crossed we get the new installment in 2026. “I am absolutely thrilled that we get the chance to bring another season of ‘Untamed’ to life,” actor Eric Bana told Variety in a statement. “The response to season 1 has been a testament to the incredible effort by our crew to deliver something truly unique. I can’t wait to take Kyle on his next journey. Massive thanks to Netflix, John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television and our fans.”

Is Untamed available on Netflix? Netflix That being said, you can watch Untamed season 1 on Netflix now!

How many episodes does Untamed have? Netflix There are currently six episodes in Untamed, which are all available on Netflix. The show was originally billed as a limited series, but more episodes are coming! Here's the episode breakdown for season 1: Season 1, Episode 1 "A Celestial Event" premiered on Netflix July 17, 2025

"A Celestial Event" premiered on Netflix July 17, 2025 Season 1, Episode 2 "Jane Doe" premiered on Netflix July 17, 2025

"Jane Doe" premiered on Netflix July 17, 2025 Season 1, Episode 3 "El-o'-win" premiered on Netflix July 17, 2025

"El-o'-win" premiered on Netflix July 17, 2025 Season 1, Episode 4 "Gold Rush" premiered on Netflix July 17, 2025

"Gold Rush" premiered on Netflix July 17, 2025 Season 1, Episode 5 "Terces" premiered on Netflix July 17, 2025

"Terces" premiered on Netflix July 17, 2025 Season 1, Episode 6 "All Trails Lead Here" premiered on Netflix July 17, 2025

What's Untamed about? Netflix Untamed follows NPS agent Kyle as he takes a look into a mysterious death in the park (which you already know). But on his quest to find the truth, Kyle is also confronted with unexpected truths and surprising secrets — both about his own past and the park he thought he knew.

Who's in the Untamed cast on Netflix? Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix The Untamed cast has some incredible names, including: Eric Bana as Kyle Turner: a National Park Service special agent & law enforcement officer.

as Kyle Turner: a National Park Service special agent & law enforcement officer. Sam Neill as Paul Souter: Kyle's friend and a chief park ranger at Yosemite.

as Paul Souter: Kyle's friend and a chief park ranger at Yosemite. Lily Santiago as Naya Vasquez: a Yosemite ranger who helps Kyle investigate the mysterious murder.

as Naya Vasquez: a Yosemite ranger who helps Kyle investigate the mysterious murder. Rosemary DeWitt as Jill Bodwin: a park counselor and Turner's ex-wife.

as Jill Bodwin: a park counselor and Turner's ex-wife. Wilson Bethel as Shane Maguire: the Wildlife Management Officer and former army ranger.

Check out The 10 Best Shows To Watch On Netflix In July for more!