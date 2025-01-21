#1 might surprise you. 👀
Every 'Vanderpump Rules' Season, Ranked
Vanderpump Ruleshad quite a yearin 2024. After news of the infamous affair between Tom and Raquel (who we now call Rachel) broke, the show was never the same. Dynamics shifted, certain cast members stopped filming together, and the fun, flirty, and risky undertone we’d all come to love seemingly ceased to exist before our eyes. So, the announcement of Bravo discontinuing the original cast for their 12th season was far from a surprise.
While the show will carry on, its original, titular cast will not, which is why I’m reminiscing on the good ol’ days. If you too want a nostalgic re-watch, look no further!
Here are the 11 seasons of Vanderpump Rules ranked, from best to worst.
1. Season 2
Bravo
I know I may be stirring the pot putting season 2 in first place, especially over season 10, but in my humble opinion, season 2 didn’t have a single boring episode due to the drama-filled shenanigans the cast constantly got into. It was peak Jax Taylor and Stassi post-breakup flirting, followed by fighting within the same moment. Some of the show’s most iconic lines come from season 2, and for that, and that alone, it’s my favorite season. And how can anyone forget the infamous Golden Nugget dialogue between Stassi and Tom Sandoval? If you’ve forgotten, let me jog your memory.
“Three years ago, me and Ariana made out in a swimming pool at the Golden Nugget, yes that did happen” says a nonchalant and overly-confident Sandoval. To which Stassi replies, “The Golden Nugget? That’s like an all time low.” It's a moment of comedic relief, when it’s really not supposed to be, given Sandoval is admitting to cheating on his long time girlfriend, but I digress. Sandoval goes, “Are you kidding me? I love that place.”
2. Season 6
Bravo“Rawt in hell!” If you read that in a southern Kentucky accent, you know exactly why I put this season at number 2. Another season chock full of iconic lines, season 6 did not disappoint. Brittany, who made it loud and clear that she moved all the way from Kentucky to Los Angeles just to be with Jax, was inevitably cheated on. While terrible for Brittany, it made for great content brimming with screaming matches and tears galore.
3. Season 1
Bravo
The season that started it all. We were introduced to the eclectic world of the Sexy Unique Restaurant, AKA SUR, in Los Angeles and its staff that would bring us over 10 years of fights, scandals, and gossip. We’re catapulted into this series off the heels of a tense conversation between Scheana Shay and Brandi Glanville. It’s not until the end of their conversation where Scheana gets up, and walks into what would soon be one of Bravo’s most popular series.
I hope Bravo gave whoever thought of that introduction a raise, because it was quite literally the most iconic way to start a reality show. There’s something poetic about a reality show blossoming out of an affair, and ending because of one.
4. Season 3
BravoJames Kennedy, or should I say White Kanye, is introduced in this season, thanks to “Crazy Kristen.” I’m not a fan of James for a multitude of reasons, but he did bring a flare of comedy the show lacked before his presence. Oh, and not to mention, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix begin their tumultuous relationship in this season. Seriously, rewatching this show makes me want to hug young Ariana and simply ask her “why?”
5. Season 4
Bravo
Over the years we were met with a plethora of additions to SUR, but none of them stuck around quite like Lala Kent did. We were introduced to Lala in this season and she was an absolute force to be reckoned with and brought enough drama that proved she was in it for the long haul. Not only that, but Jax and Brittany debuted their – at this point, very fresh and unstable – relationship. If that wasn’t enough, Tom begrudgingly proposed to Katie to wrap this season up.
6. Season 5
BravoTom Schwartz and Katie Maloney tie the knot, and while this season should’ve been a proclamation to their love it was instead a grave indicator of their ill-fated marriage. I want to make it known, Katie is not responsible for this. I love her and do think it was all Tom’s fault — the man was more in love with his best friend. I digress, this season was phenomenally messy and I’ve gotta say, the wedding turned out to be gorgeous.
7. Season 11
Nicole Weingart/Bravo
The season that marked the end of the legacy that is Vanderpump Rules. This season was filmed after the affair heard around the world. The reason for the low ranking on this season is quite obvious – the producers were far too involved. The producers were like that kid in class that just won't stop sending you love letters and never getting the hint. I’ll never like Tom Sandoval, and had the producers understood that, maybe we would’ve still had this cast. To this day, I’m still unsure how Ariana managed to stay strong throughout it, especially with a sea of envious women—who had once been masked as her friends—plotting against her.
8. Season 10
BravoWhile most of this season was a yawn, the finale and grand reveal (we’ll call it) made the sticking around worth it. For this reason, it’s a season that’s superior during a re-watch, iykyk.
9. Season 7
BravoDo you remember the preceding 6th season being consumed in its entirety by the drama of Jax cheating on Brittany? Well, if that situation wasn’t already frustrating, season 7 takes the cake. Jax proposes to Brittany, she says yes, and that’s pretty much all you need to know. Kidding, of course. Major drama ensues because everyone in the group knows they shouldn’t get married – which says a lot coming from this group of people. Though, it's tired drama that dragged on two too many seasons, if you catch my drift.
10. Season 8
BravoThe cast grows up in this season (they were in their 30s) and seemingly move onto bigger and better things – houses they all couldn’t afford. Boring additions to the cast were introduced, cough, cough Dayna and Max, and removed just as fast. All around, this season didn’t have much to offer other than Jax trying to stir up weird, pretend drama around his wedding events.
11. Season 9
Bravo
Ah, season 9. I can’t blame the cast entirely, in terms of this season’s demise, as that’s mainly due to COVID halting production. Nevertheless, it seemed as though the cast didn’t know where to pick up. (Can I blame them? The break must’ve been nice). Lala and Scheana had babies, Schaena and Brock got engaged, and the world kept on spinning.
