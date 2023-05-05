Bravo’s "Summer House" Is Coming To Martha’s Vineyard
Bravo’s Summer House is trading in its Hamptons origins for The Vineyard with the premiere of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard. The Summer House spinoff will not include any of the Hamptons crew, not even OG cast member Kyle Cook and his iconic mullet. Instead, this series will feature an all-black cast of IRL friends who love to spend their summers partying in Massachusetts.
Where can I see the trailer?
Don't worry Bravo fans – we’ve got the highly-anticipated trailer here.
Who is in the cast?
The new cast features newlyweds Jasmine Ellis Cooper and husband Silas Cooper, sports brand manager Nick Arrington, former Playboy model Jordan Emanuel, as well as fashion entrepreneur Bria Fleming. We’ll also see self-proclaimed “party girl” Shanice Henderson, aspiring real estate tycoon Amir Lancaster, flight attendant Jason Lyke, attorney Preston Mitchum, production coordinator Summer Marie Thomas, and creative director Alex Tyree. (We know, that’s a lot!) And of course we must mention another addition – the group’s adorable furry friend Milo.
Considering the smaller and female-dominated cast of the Hampton’s Summer House, we’re definitely excited to see how the dynamics of this larger cast work!
Why Martha’s Vineyard?
“For more than 100 years, Black vacationers have flocked to Martha’s Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and one of the first beach destinations where African Americans could vacation and purchase property,” read a Thursday, March 30, press release about the reality series. “Known for its natural beauty with pristine beaches, romantic sailboats, colorful gingerbread cottages, and cultural identity, this summertime sanctuary has become a favorite escape for the rich, famous, and politically connected.”The stars of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard couldn’t agree more. “If you don’t know, Black excellence is Martha’s Vineyard and Martha’s Vineyard is Black excellence,” Jasmine says in the official trailer.
When does 'Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard' premiere?
You can catch all of the drama every Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo, starting May 7.
We cannot wait to tune into this new Bravo franchise, and see what shenanigans the cast gets into this summer.
