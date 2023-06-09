Lisa Vanderpump Is Heading To France…And Taking Her Restaurant Staff With Her
If you haven't gotten your fill of all things Vanderpump Rules, Hulu is coming to your rescue with a brand new show, Vanderpump Villa.
The series will follow the hand-picked staff of Lisa Vanderpump’s luxury French villa as they live and work together, navigating every extravagant desire of their wealthy guests.
The news comes one day after Bravo aired the final episode of Vanderpump Rules’ season 10 reunion, in which fans say the highly anticipated confrontation between Racquel Leviss and Ariana Madix months after news of Leviss’ and Tom Sandoval’s affair broke. The affair, which captivated the nation and has since been dubbed “Scandoval,” subsequently ended Sandoval’s decade-long relationship with Madix and the close friendship between Madix and Leviss.
The finale episode brought in series-high ratings for Vanderpump Rules and Bravo with over 4.1 million viewers over a three day period. This, combined with Hulu’s latest venture into more unscripted territory, marks the reason for Vanderpump Villa, and TBH we’re not mad about it.
If you've got questions, though, we totally get it. Here's everything we know about the new series so far.
Will "Vanderpump Villa" be an ongoing series?
We're not sure yet! So far, Hulu ordered an initial 10 episode season, though that can certainly change.
Who is in the "Vanderpump Villa" cast?
As of right now, nobody knows. Since none of the current VPR cast works at any of Vanderpump's restaurants (besides James Kennedy's occasional SUR DJ gigs), it's safe to assume that they won't be joining this crew. Personally, we can't wait to see a (probably) whole new cast of Vanderpump staff members and their dynamics on the show!
When will "Vanderpump Villa" premiere?
That's still up in the air — but it will likely be sometime in 2024. For now, catch up on all things VPR on Peacock or live on Bravo.
If Vanderpump knows anything, it’s how to pick an incredible reality TV cast – so you know that Vanderpump Villa will be incredible.
Sign up for our email newsletter to keep up with all the latest VPR news!
Header image Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.