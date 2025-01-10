17 Vegan Starbucks Drinks & Foods Plant-Based Eaters Need To Know About
Eating out as a vegan can be a true challenge, especially if you don’t exactly know that what you’re ordering is 100% vegan. Fast food faves like McDonald’s and Taco Bell are secretly packed with vegan items, and Starbucks is no exception. From oat milk coffees to satisfyingly savory snacks, you’ve actually got plenty of plant-based choices when you pull up at your local Starbucks.
Scroll on to explore every vegan Starbucks drink and food item you can add to your order!
Vegan Starbucks Drinks
Starbucks
1. Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cortado
This new-to-the-menu espresso drink combines brown sugar syrup and oat milk to balance out the punchy coffee notes.
Starbucks
2. Latte (Iced + Hot)
You can totally enjoy a latte at Starbucks if you're vegan. Their oat, almond, coconut, and soy milks are vegan, plus many of their syrups qualify as vegan, too, if you want to flavor up your drink. According to this Starbucks supervisor, all of Starbucks "clear" syrups are vegan and dairy-free. Starbucks' regular and white mocha sauces and caramel drizzle are also vegan and dairy-free.
Starbucks
3. Americano (Iced + Hot)
Starbucks' Americanos are just water and espresso, so you don't have to worry about any dairy being in there. Optionally, you could ask for a splash of non-dairy milk and pumps of your fave syrup.
Starbucks
4. Brewed Coffee (Iced + Hot)
Same goes for their brewed coffees, including iced coffee. Easily ask your barista to add in some non-dairy milk and a few pumps of syrup if you desire!
Starbucks
5. Nondairy Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew
This vegan cold brew drink is crafted with non-dairy cold foam that's flavored with salted caramel – and it's delish!
Starbucks
6. Nitro Cold Brew
A plain nitro cold brew from Starbucks is fully vegan and dairy-free. You can choose to add a splash of non-dairy milk, if you wish your sip to be a bit smoother and creamier.
Starbucks
7. Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
This one's a classic: shots of espresso get shaken up with ice and brown sugar syrup to create a frothy foam, then the drink is topped off with oat milk to cut the bitterness. It's quite a delectable order, even if you're not eating fully vegan.
Starbucks
8. Starbucks Refreshers
All of Starbucks' fruity Refreshers are vegan. Plus, you can can add lemonade, tea, other flavor inclusions like strawberry and peach to add some extra oomph.
Starbucks
9. Iced Black Tea
Their refreshing iced black tea is certifiably vegan, too.
Starbucks
10. Iced Green Tea
If you prefer green tea, Starbucks' offering is vegan-friendly. If you tend to take your tea a bit sweeter, just order it with however many packets of your preferred sweetener, and your barista will add it in.
Starbucks
11. Lemonade
You truly can't go wrong with a lemonade!
Starbucks
12. Hot Teas
Starbucks' hot teas are totally vegan, too. If you want to make them fancier, ask for an additional splash of your go-to non-dairy milk!
Vegan Starbucks Foods
Starbucks
1. Rolled & Steel-Cut Oatmeal
Now onto the food! First up is Starbucks' oatmeal, which you can fancy up with nuts, berries, and brown sugar. Make sure to order it with water to ensure it stays vegan.
Starbucks
2. Plain Bagel
Surprisingly, Starbucks' bagels are also vegan.
Starbucks
3. Everything Bagel
The plain and everything bagels will work for any vegan eater.
Starbucks
4. Avocado Spread
Plus, you can order your bagel with a side of this delicious avocado spread for a nutritious boost!
Starbucks
5. Spicy Falafel Pocket
This 100% vegan snack pocket is new to the Starbucks menu, but it's already become a fan-favorite amongst vegans and non-vegans alike.
Starbucks
6. Chipotle Almond Dip
You can order the Spicy Falafel Pocket with a side of this fully-vegan Chipotle Almond Dip (AKA Bitchin’ Sauce). Yum.
