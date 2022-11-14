Nov 14, 2022
This Vegan Butter Board Recipe Is Totally Delicious — And Instagrammable
With Thanksgiving, Christmas, and a whole slew of holiday parties around the corner, plant-based eaters are sure to be wondering if there's going to be anything for them to eat at all this year's festivities. This vegan Thanksgiving appetizer recipe isn't just delicious, it's a conversation starer and social media trend. We love butter boards (after all, what's not to love?) but the mainstream butter board recipes you'll find on TikTok aren't usually vegan. Ever this vegan butter board recipe, which makes the perfect Thanksgiving appetizer.
Vegan Butter Board Thanksgiving Appetizer
Ingredients:
- 4 ounces vegan butter (we used Miyoko’s)
- 1/2 cup blueberries
- 1/2 cup raspberries
- 1/4 cup coconut flakes
- 1/4 cup pecans
- 4 vegan waffles, cut into wedges
- Vegan crackers, to serve
- Maple syrup, to serve
Directions:
- Place the vegan butter on the countertop to bring to room temperature or a little colder to soften it.
- Using a spatula, gently spread the vegan butter across a serving platter or wooden cutting board.
- Place the coconut flakes on a baking sheet and toast in the oven heated to 350 F degrees for 3-4 minutes. Keep an eye out, they will burn quickly!
- Layer the vegan butter with blueberries, raspberries, toasted coconut flakes, and pecans. Line the waffles wedges and crackers around the vegan butter spread, then top with maple syrup, covering some of the waffles in the maple syrup as well. Serve immediately and use the waffles and crackers to dip into the vegan butter spread.
Recipe and photos via Sarah Anderson.
