May 18, 2022
These Carrot Hot Dogs Are The Soy-Free Vegetarian BBQ Recipe Of Our Dreams
When it comes to soy-free vegetarian recipes, it's often difficult to find good options... *especially* when it comes to barbecue recipes. "Vegetarian bbq" isn't an oxymoron — it's perfectly easy to find good meat substitutes these days — but if you're not eating soy due to a food intolerance or some other reason, you may find yourself running low on options. These carrot-based hot dogs aren't just an amazing vegetarian bbq option, they're soy-free and whole food-based, making them flavorful, nutritious, and perfect for summer noshing. And did we mention they're topped with aioli and barbecue sauce?
Carrot Hot Dogs with Magic BBQ Sauce + Aioli
Ingredients:
Carrot Hot Dogs:
- 12 carrots, peeled and ends removed
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons coconut aminos
- 1 cup water
Magic BBQ Sauce:
- 1/2 cup unsweetened barbecue sauce
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon chili-garlic sauce
- 1 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
Aioli:
- 4 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1/2 lime, juiced
- Pinch of salt
Additional Toppings and Extras:
- Hot dog buns
- Red onion
- Cilantro
- Sauerkraut
How To Make Vegetarian BBQ Hot Dogs
Directions:
- Start by preparing your carrots. You can cut the longer carrots to match the length of the buns you use. Place a large sauce pan on the stovetop. Add in the maple syrup, coconut aminos, and water, and whisk to combine. Place the carrots in the sauce and turn on heat up to high to bring the mixture to a boil. Once the liquid is boiling, turn the heat down slightly, and place a lid on top and let the carrots cook for about 10 minutes. Remove the lid and stir the carrots so that the sauce coats them, and let simmer for 3 to 5 more minutes to get a glaze going over the carrots.
- Heat your grill to medium high heat, or alternatively, you can use a cast iron skillet on the stove top. Lightly oil the grill or skillet. Place the carrots on the grates for 1 to 2 minutes on each side to get a sear or char to your desire.
- To make the barbecue sauce, whisk together all the ingredients in a bowl. If using sweetened barbecue sauce, omit the maple syrup.
- To make the aioli, whisk all the ingredients together in a bowl. Serve on top of the carrot dogs.
- Place the carrot dogs in the buns and top with the magic barbecue sauce and toppings.
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.
