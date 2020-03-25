10 Delicious Plant-Based & Vegetarian Sheet Pan Dinners
What's more fun than making dinner on a sheet pan? This concept has become all the rage: you cook all the meat and vegetables in a single meal on the same baking sheet. But while the idea is widespread, vegetarian and plant-based versions are harder to come by.
We're here to change that! There are so many inventive and delicious ways to make a vegan or vegetarian dinner on a sheet pan. From vegetable shawarma to Italian gnocchi you can cook right on the sheet pan, here are the top ways to cook your entire meal all at once!
Easy Sheet Pan Dinner
Eat all the healthy veggies, all at once! This colorful meal is deliciously good for you: sweet potatoes, broccoli, red pepper, and chickpeas seasoned with Old Bay and garlic. Roast them together on a pan until browned at the edges, then spritz with lemon. Serve with pita bread, quinoa or couscous. via A Couple Cooks
Sheet Pan Nachos
Why not use your sheet pan for...nachos? These vibrant vegan nachos have something crispy, something creamy, something bright, and something spicy in every bite! They're topped with plant-based queso, vegan taco meat (a few options), and loaded with veggies. via Love and Lemons
Sheet Pan Gnocchi & Roasted Vegetables
Did you know you can throw uncooked gnocchi right onto the sheet pan? Yes, this dumpling-style pasta cooks right along with the vegetables in this simplest of meals. It's perfect for nights when you don't want to think. Throw it all on the sheet and into the oven! via How Sweet Eats
Sheet Pan Veggies & Tofu with Miso Maple Dressing
Make your veggies taste incredible with this tasty sheet pan dinner! Broccoli, peppers, sweet potatoes and tofu are tossed with spices and served with a sweet and sour miso maple dressing. It's packed with nutrients and a protein-rich vegetarian meal. via Vegan Richa
Vegan Sheet Pan Shawarma
This colorful vegan and vegetarian version of shawarma is made right on a sheet pan! The cauliflower and tempeh are roasted with Middle Eastern spices like cumin, coriander, cinnamon, paprika, turmeric, and aleppo pepper, then spritzed with roasted lemon. Serve with pita bread! via This Mess is Ours
Sheet Pan Spicy Green Beans and Tofu
This spicy sheet pan dinner is full of flavor — and nutrients! Green beans are a great source of vitamins C & K and a good source of fiber. The addition of tofu adds some plant-based protein for a satiating meal! If you'd like, serve with rice noodles or brown rice. via Food Heaven
Sheet Pan Eggs
Eggs are perfect on a sheet pan! Make half of this recipe on a small pan, then serve it as egg sandwiches! Serve on toast with mashed avocado. Leftovers store in the refrigerator for a few days: it's the meal that keeps on giving! via Feel Good Foodie
Sheet Pan Curried Sweet Potato & Chickpeas
This healthy sheet pan dinner is all about sweet and savory! Sweet potato wedges are roasted with cabbage and chickpeas. Toss with a blend of curry powder, garam masala, fresh ginger, onion, and garlic for major flavor! Serve on a bed of greens for a tasty meal (that's also gluten-free). via Minimalist Baker
Sheet Pan Mexican Veggie Dinner
Mexican flavors are always a hit: so why not roasted them all up on a sheet pan? This plant-based Mexican sheet pan dinner makes cooking a breeze. Serve it with avocado crema, and enjoy in a bowl or as a taco filling. It would be perfect topped with avocado slices and salsa! via Hummusapien
Vegan Sheet Pan Pasta
Last but not least...sheet pan pasta? Yes, you actually have to cook the pasta separately this time. (Not so with that magical gnocchi: see above!) But everything else is roasted right up on a sheet pan! You'll blend your own roasted tomato pasta sauce including roasted garlic, then use the roasted cauliflower and mushrooms in the pasta. Add some vegan sausage and it's a full-flavored, hearty dinner recipe! via Sweet Simple Vegan
- 23 One-Pot Spring Dinner Recipes That Go Way Beyond Plain Pasta ›
- 35 Minutes and One Sheet Pan Is All You Need for This Honey ... ›
- 14 Easy Sheet Pan Suppers That Make Dinner and Cleanup a ... ›
- Everything You Need to Know to Put Together a Sheet Pan Dinner ... ›
- This Vegan Sheet Pan Supper Is the Ultimate Weeknight Meal - Brit ... ›
- 11 Vegetarian Sheet Pan-Inspired Dinner Recipes You Wouldn't ... ›