Tatcha Founder Vicky Tsai Teaches Brit About Skincare
Vicky Tsai, founder of Japanese beauty brand Tatcha, joins Brit and Anj to teach some of her favorite skincare secrets. Her customers include celebrities like Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian who are fans of her products which are based in ancient Geisha beauty practices. Follow along as she walks through a simple four-step routine that she claims will transform your skin and get you glowing in no time.
For Vicky, skincare *is* self care, and we all need to take time for ourselves to wash away the day, and start fresh each morning. You can read more about Vicky's personal routine (equal parts skincare + meditation) right here.
