DIY Skincare That’s Good Enough to Eat
Berries, bananas, avocado and grapefruit are all ingredients that are good for you inside and out. As we lounge around at home on lockdown (words we never thought we'd ever, ever write), we rounded up Brit + Co's best DIY beauty treatments that use super foods and other natural ingredients to clear pores, smooth skin and revive your natural glow. Say buh-bye to harsh chems in many off-the-shelf beauty products, and sit back, RELAX and just say 'AH' from fridge to face.
In 5 Self-Care Tips to Relax and Soothe Stress, the women behind Tone It Up! share this easy (and edible) recipe for a DIY face mask from their book Balanced and Beautiful. It uses three ingredients you likely have in your kitchen right now: avocado, which acts as a natural moisturizer; honey, which gently cleanses without drying out your skin, and yogurt, which exfoliates dead skin cells and prevents breakouts.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 ripe avocado
- 1 tsp. plain yogurt
- 1 tsp. honey
1. In a bowl, mix together all ingredients.
2. Apply to your face and let sit for 10-15 minutes. Rinse with warm water and a washcloth.
For a super dry skin twist: Mash together half an avocado and half a banana and mix in a Tbsp. of olive oil for a hydrating mask rich in antioxidants. Works on hair too!For an anti-aging twist: Mix 8 raspberries into 1 Tbsp. yogurt to brighten and moisturize skin and reduce dark spots.
Watermelon Lemonade Popsicle Facial
Yes, you read that right — this popsicle facial will hydrate and energize tired dry skin. Lemon juice naturally exfoliates away dead skin cells while the watermelon and honey rehydrates your skin. It's great for a summer skin cool off!
Ingredients:
- 1 tsp. honey
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/4 cup fresh watermelon juice
- 1 Popsicle mold
- Mix ingredients together and freeze in mold.
- Lightly stroke the popsicle around your face and let sit for 30 minutes before washing off.
Matcha is rich in chlorophyll, which detoxifies your skin, and antioxidants that restore the cells that protect your skin. It also makes a great caffeine fix, right?
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 tsp. matcha powder
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 2 Tbsps. of rose water to brighten
- 1 Popsicle mold
- Mix ingredients together and freeze in mold.
- Lightly stroke the popsicle around your face and let sit for 30 minutes before washing off.
We were inspired by the delicious Talenti Roman Raspberry sorbetto when making this soothing exfoliating scrub.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup coconut oil
- 1 cup cane sugar
- 1-2 drops red food coloring
- 10-15 drops essential oils (note: essential oils are not edible!)
1. Mix the ingredients together and exfoliate your body in the shower for best results!
With two simple ingredients, this scrub is super easy to make. Bonus! You can totally lick your fingers clean! No joke — we kept saying what a dope pancake topping this scrub would make. Organic ingredients FTW!
Ingredients:
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 3 brown bananas
- Add brown sugar and brown banana chunks (they break down much easier than yellow bananas) to a bowl and mush with a spatula.
- To get the consistency just right, use your fingers to crush the banana bits.
Grapefruit-Avocado Oil Sugar Scrub
Grapefruit is high in antioxidants so it can fight the free radicals that cause wrinkles, discoloration and dull complexion. Its acids are also great for cleaning pores and brightening your complexion.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 grapefruit, squeezed
- 3 tablespoons avocado oil
- Juice half a grapefruit into a bowl of sugar and pour in your avocado oil (AVOO if you think like Rachael Ray), then stir to combine.
- Remember: The more you stir, the more the sugar will dissolve, so use more of a folding motion if you want to keep the granules intact!
Hungry for more scrubs that are good enough to eat? Check out Get Glowing Skin With 5 DIY Summer Fruit Body Scrubs.
