Brighten Up Your Wardrobe With These Viva Magenta Clothes + Accessories
It's official: The Magentaverse is here, and we're just living in it. While we're still fresh off the news of Pantone naming Viva Magenta the Color of the Year for 2023, we couldn't be more excited to welcome this gorgeous hue into our lives. Luckily, some of our favorite brands already have magenta styles available. Whether you're in the market for cold weather 'fits or glam holiday party accessories, we've got you covered. Ahead, find the best Viva Magenta clothes to brighten up your wardrobe this season.
Miss Selfridge Embellished Knit Top ($45)
The embellished collar on this warm knit makes it the perfect pick for any holiday party this season.
M. Gemi Esatto Heel ($328)
An office-appropriate shoe, but in an unexpected hue. Win-win!
NA-KD Rib Knit Skirt ($54)
Swedish brand NA-KD offers a sleek and cozy selection of knitwear in our new favorite hue. Pair this skirt with a coordinating top, or play it safe with a neutral.
ARCH A-Line Lace-Up ($225)
NYC-based brand ARCH offers a simple take on the trend - you'll wear these sleek heels for seasons to come.
Cult Gaia Lucinda Nano Clutch ($218)
A sparkly mini bag that actually fits our phone? Sign us up!
WAYF Veronica Cutout Mini Dress ($89)
Cutouts are hard to do right, but this WAYF style achieves a universally flattering placement.
Mejuri Gemstone Charm Stacker Ring ($78)
Even this particular gemstone isn't your birth stone, this stackable band (with a little something extra!) is still worth adding to your jewelry collection.
FRAME Femme Shirt ($398) & FRAME Satin Mini Skirt ($348)
This gorgeous FRAME set is dopamine dressingat its finest.
Rebecca Minkoff Edie Flap Shoulder Bag ($199)
We can all agree that Viva Magenta looks its best in velvet, right?
Hope Macaulay Colossal Knit Jacket ($276)
Color blocking is the trend we'll always have a soft spot for. We love how the magenta truly pops against the more subtle hues.
Lele Sadoughi Magenta Aquarius Headband ($195)
A headband is a crown you can wear everyday, and we love this bright & bejeweled style by Lele Sadoughi.
Monrow Supersoft Sweater Knit Jacket ($198)
This oversized sweater-jacket (swacket?) is the comfy-cozy layering piece you need.
Francesca's Cherissa 90s Clip Set ($11)
On busy days when our style is more low-key, a trendy clip can help pull it all together.
Sasha Handmade Crescent Earrings ($44)
Be the hit of your Zoom meetings with a quirky pair of statement earrings.
