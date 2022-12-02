Pantone Names Viva Magenta Color Of The Year For 2023
Color lovers, unite! It's that time of year again. It's Pantone season! Pantone just announced their color of the year for 2023 and we already can't get enough of the energetic shade. Vibrant, passionate, and full of life, it's the hue of our dreams: Viva Magenta!
“PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta descends from the red family, and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known. Rooted in the primordial, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta reconnects us to original matter. Invoking the forces of nature, it galvanizes our spirit, helping us to build our inner strength,” said Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute.
“To embody the spirit of PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta, we embarked on a new approach of collective creative collaboration,” said Pressman. “Leveraging the power of technology and Pantone’s expertise in color to curate a new interpretation of the Pantone Color of the Year, we created the Magentaverse, an unexpected and exciting color universe we look forward to sharing with the world to experience as well.”
Here at Brit + Co, we know that color has the power to make us feel alive and inspired. And this rich shade is sure to do just that! We can't wait to see how people use Viva Magenta and the Magentaverse to make their digital mark in 2023.
Ready to Viva Magenta-ify your life? Here are our favorite picks we're leaning into to make 2023 the most vivacious year ever:
Our Place Always Pan ($145)
Whether you're a novice or a pro in the kitchen, this pan has got your back. We love how versatile this pan is; it can be used for sautéing, steaming, simmering, boiling, braising, and more! With its sleek design and exceptional performance, the Our Place Always Pan is sure to become your go-to cooking companion. Plus, it comes in a variety of cheerful hues, making it an eye-catching addition to any kitchen.
Glossier Cloud Paint - Haze ($20)
Boy Smells Rosalita Candle ($44)
This candle is a must-have for any magenta enthusiast! Whether you're setting the tone for an evening in with friends or taking some time to yourself, it will make sure your space feels inviting and special. Also, its chic label makes it look great on any mantle or coffee table. Light it up and enjoy!
Dusen Dusen Two Tone Bath and Hand Towels ($50)These towels are the epitome of chic, modern style. With vibrant colors that make a statement and luxurious materials that feel amazing against your skin, they will bring some serious personality to your bathroom. Whether you're looking for something stylish yet practical or just want to add a splash of color to your home decor, these towels are sure to be the perfect finishing touch!
Zara Ribbed Knit Sweater ($18)We can't get enough of this sweater! Featuring a lightweight, rib-knit design and soft, comfortable material, it's perfect for all seasons. Not to mention, its bold magenta hue will make you stand out from the crowd. Whether you're hitting up brunch with friends or heading out on a date night with your special someone, this cozy piece has got you covered.
Essie Nail Polish in Magenta Pink ($10)
This nail polish is a brilliant pick for anyone who wants to add a statement-making color to their mani/pedi. The intense shade packs a punch against any skin tone, making it the perfect choice to dress up your hands and toes.
Target Women's Cropped Turtleneck Pullover Sweater ($28)
Wolf & Badger Raspberry Pink Skull Dinner Plate ($97)
Levi's Cloud Crewneck Sweater ($98)This ultra-soft pullover is ideal for layering up during cooler months. Featuring a yarn fabric that gives it an irresistibly comfy fit, this classic sweater is anything but basic. Inject some style and comfort into your life and swap out those plain grey sweaters with this dreamy piece.
Levi's x Ganni Lapel Western Dress ($375)This dress combines denim with a touch of western flair. With its classic construction and timeless silhouette, plus a pointed lapel and stitched details, it’s an eye-catching look. Try pairing it with some boots and a statement bag for a fun ensemble and get ready to strut in style!
Nalgene Narrow Mouth Sustain Water Bottle ($16)This water bottle is a must-have for anyone who wants to stay hydrated in style. Not only is it super lightweight and easy to carry, but the bright color gives it a fun, contemporary look that will be sure to turn heads wherever you go.
Outdoor Voices Bloom 7/8 Legging ($98)
Whether you're hitting the gym or the street, these leggings will have you feeling put together and looking great. With its flattering fit and ultra-soft fabric, get ready to feel comfortable all day long. Go ahead and show off your fierce sense of fashion while also feeling supported and confident in whatever activities come your way.
