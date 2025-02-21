OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Remember these?

10 “Wacky” Beauty Products From The 2000s You Totally Forgot Existed

“Wacky” Beauty Products From The 2000s
Walmart
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 21, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

From the ever-popular Bump-It to tasty Lip Smackers, these “wacky” products defined 2000s beauty trends. And while some were total game-changers, others were downright disasters. Despite this, all 10 of these “wacky” beauty products definitely shaped who we are today and inspired our love for all things makeup, hair, skincare, and nails!

Scroll on to see the top 10 beauty products of the 2000s that we loved – and some we can't believe we ever used!

Hair Bedazzler

Amazon

1. Hair Bedazzlers

The ultimate way to bling out your look, hair bedazzlers let you snap tiny, sparkly rhinestones into your locks for a very princess-meets-pop-star vibe. Whether you were channeling your inner Britney or just wanted some extra glitz for a girls’ sleepover, this wacky gadget made every strand shimmer.

Bump-Its

Amazon

2. Bump-Its

Now this is a classic. Remember those commercials? Nothing screamed "2000s hair" quite like Bump-Its. They were plastic inserts that promised to give your hair (especially your bangs) that effortless poof without endless teasing. We look back at them now and cringe.

Crackle Nail Polish

Reddit

3. Crackle Nail Polish

We wish this one still existed, TBH. Crackle nail polish was the edgy, rebellious older sister of your regular ol’ nail polish. It created a cool, shattered effect as it dried. Our favorite thing to do was to pick out a silver crackle nail polish to layer over neon pinks or oranges. It’s giving Avril Lavigne energy!

Lip Tattoos

@violentlips

4. Lip Tattoos

Lip gloss, who?! Lip tattoos let you rock everything from pink zebra stripes to a glittery cheetah print on your lips. Why this existed, we don’t know, but they were definitely a fun novelty at the time.

Makeup Flip Phone

Walmart

5. Makeup “Phones”

Claire’s took so much of our money in the 2000s for these little makeup-packed phones. Beauty met tech (kind of…) with these makeup compacts disguised as flip phones – because what’s more 2000s than touching up your lip gloss while pretending to take a call?

Bouncy Blush

Amazon

6. Bouncy Blush

Not quite a cream, but not quite a powder, bouncy blush was a weirdly satisfying cheek color with a wacky, squishy texture. It made applying blush feel like playing with putty, which made our teenage hearts sing. Half the fun was just poking it in the pan between uses.

Hair Crimper

Amazon

7. Hair Crimpers

Somehow, hair crimpers snuck their way into 2000s beauty trends, all the way from the ‘80s. They were the go-to styling tool! With just a few squeezes of those zig-zag plates, your hair totally transformed – but if we tried one now, it’d totally make us look like Weird Barbie.

Lip Smackers

Amazon

8. Lip Smackers

Every 2000s kid had at least five Lip Smackers floating around in their backpack! We were loyal to the classic Dr Pepper, but the brand dropped many more wacky flavors like Coca Cola, Skittles, and Fanta. They truly weren’t just lip balms – they were status symbols at every sleepover and middle school lunch table. Bonus points if you had the jumbo ones.

Hair Chalk

Amazon

9. Hair Chalk

For those who wanted to be rebels (but didn’t want to totally upset their strict parents), hair chalk was the #1 way to bring bold, colorful streaks to your locks without major consequences. While it did give a cool effect, it really didn’t stay on your strands for very long.

Sun-In

Amazon

10. Sun-In

You were so cool if you brought a bottle of Sun-In to the pool party. This lemon-infused lightening spray was the ultimate DIY highlight hack, but looking back now, all it did was damage our strands. We’ll never forget that smell, either!

