From Reality TV Star To Fashion Icon: Here's Why Lauren Conrad Is An OG "It" Girl
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
The first time Lauren Conrad appeared on my TV screen, I immediately liked her. My friend and I watched countless episodes of Laguna Beach to keep up with her life, and when that wasn't enough, we watched her navigate internships for Teen Vogue and Kelly Cutrone's PR company onThe Hills. She was the ultimate definition of career goals, and while I may not be working in the fashion industry per say, I can proudly say LC's inspo definitely lead me to my media career.
This — among other reasons — is why she's forever cemented in my mind as one of the OG definitions of an "It" Girl. If you grew up with LC like I did, you saw her release books, drop epic collections at Kohl's, and introduce a home collection. Throughout it all, here's what made me admire her, from day one.
Lauren's "It" Girl Factor Stood Out On "Laguna Beach"
Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images
From the moment Lauren began narrating Laguna Beach, I was drawn to her. At the time, it seemed like she had the sort of confidence that most popular girls were be born with. I was barely a pre-teen when Season 1 premiered, so my perception of confidence was skewed back then. Still, I admired the way she seemed to speak with authority without being blatantly aggressive.
Today, I can of course pinpoint moments where she was actually being passive-aggressive and my opinions are a little different. But, I would never badmouth her for not being this perfect teenager who had cameras in her face. She stood up for herself — something many young woman (myself included) could stand to learn.
Her Internship At "Teen Vogue" Was Inspirational
Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images
I didn't know a fashion career was even remotely attainable until Lauren Conrad landed her internship at Teen Vogue. She's literally the reason I begged my mom to buy The Teen Vogue Handbook: An Insiders Guide to Careers in Fashion. It didn't matter that she wasn't writing groundbreaking articles throughout the internship — merely seeing her show up to do the tasks required of her made me want to do whatever it took to land my own internship at Teen Vogue.
While that didn't happen either, I can say I was fortunate to attend Teen Vogue's Fashion U in 2015. It was my first time in NY, and I felt that much closer to my very own fashion journalism career. Silly as it may sound to some, but Lauren's internship paved the way for the younger, much more impressionable version of myself. I guess you can say that crazy amount of hope I had is paying off — I'm writing this article, aren't I? 😉
She Became A Multi-Faceted Bestselling Author
Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
After The Hills, Lauren Conrad set her sights on becoming a published author. She could've easily chosen to step away from the spotlight, but she decided to take her career into her own hands. She wrote both fiction and lifestyle books that not only solidified her pen game, but solidified the beginning of her empire. I vividly remember borrowing my best friend's copies of L.A. Candy and Sweet Little Lies. Aside from them, Lauren went on to write the following:
Fiction
Lauren Conrad Partnered With Kohl's To Create Her Own Affordable Label
Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Kohl's
When Lauren Conrad announced she was partnering with Kohl's to create her own label, there was no doubt in my mind that this "It" Girl was a force to be reckoned with. Not only are her clothes affordable, but the pieces can easily be incorporated in your existing wardrobe. Public figures announce a clothing lines left and right, but it's another feat for them to create something that's actually relatable and affordable.
Whenever I visit Kohl's, I always make a beeline to her collection to see what I can find. It's to the point where my mom doesn't bat an eye if she's with me because she just knows how I feel about Lauren Conrad.
She cCreated The Little Market With Her BFF Hannah Skvarla
Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for The Little Market
The Little Market proves that Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla are BFF goals. They joined forces to create a successful wholesale business that's been thriving since 2013. That's 10 years of working side-by-side to highlight handcrafted items from home decor to accessories. The best part of it all? The Little Market focuses on ethical pieces and supporting thoughtful causes and intiatives.
She's Embracing Her Marriage To William Tell
Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PMK*BNC
While I'm sure her marriage isn't perfect, I still admire the way Lauren Conrad has embraced it in the public eye. After meeting William Tell in 2012 on a blind date, she married him two years later — potential proof that love at first sight does exist. The two seem to support each other, providing a strong structure for their little family.
Honestly, it doesn't matter who I used to root for her to be with during Laguna Beach and The Hills. I'm happy she's with the person she truly wants to be with. And yes, I have filed Lauren and William's love story to the top of my Roman Empire list.
I think what really solidifies Lauren Conrad's status as an OG "It" Girl is the way she's expanded her career. She went from being a teen embroiled in drama to a successful entrepreneur over the course of a decade, and I think that's worth applauding. I may not talk about her as much as I used to, but Lauren will always be one of my sources of inspiration.
It's nice to be at a point where I can recognize the influence of others. Now that I think about it, I guess she counts as one of the first influencers, too — TikTok dances not included. 😘
How do you feel about Lauren Conrad being considered an "It Girl?" Share your comments below and follow the conversation on Facebook!
Lead image via Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Kohl's
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.