Which Iconic Rom-Com Character Are You, According To Your Zodiac Sign
If you grew up in the early 2000s, you’re probably fluent in rom-com lore and astrology charts. And if you’re anything like me, you take pride in the fact that you’ve mentally deciphered the main character’s zodiac sign by the time the credits roll. Rom-com leading ladies are the kind of women you aspire to be — ambitious, clever, kind, witty — but which one you are has been written in the stars.
Astrology requires a lot of trust, so I’d like to state my credentials upfront: I minored in film; got into entertainment journalism due to my love of rom-coms; and am a Sagittarius sun, Libra moon, and Scorpio rising. If that doesn’t convince you, maybe the fact that I rewatched bits of each movie on this list to make sure that my assessment of each character’s zodiac sign is accurate will. Whether you’re looking for your next movie night flick or for your new fictional twin flame, here’s which rom-com character you are based on your zodiac sign.
Warner Bros Entertainment
Aries: Hannah Weaver from Crazy, Stupid, Love
Hannah knows exactly what she wants and what she doesn’t. She’s unafraid to reject hot strangers who flirt with her at bars, and she’s also unafraid to cause a scene and break up with her boyfriend in public. She balances out her boldness with confident quirkiness, the perfect recipe for an Aries.
UIP
Taurus: Anna Scott from Notting Hill
Everyone knows who Anna Scott is — she’s one of the biggest actresses in the world, after all — yet no one really knows her. She’s built up walls around her true self in an attempt to protect her heart because like you, Taurus, she ultimately craves stability and comfort in her life. Anna is loyal, patient, witty, and steadfast, all traits she’s willing to share with people who appreciate her for who she is. At the end of the day, she’s literally just a girl, standing in front a guy, asking him to love her.
Paramount Pictures
Gemini: Andie Anderson from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Geminis are the social butterflies of the zodiac with natural communication skills, a genuine curiosity to learn more about the world, and a penchant for thinking on their feet. This sounds a lot like Composure’s resident “how-to” girl, Andie Anderson. Andie spends the entire movie acting as two people: her normal self and the overzealous version of herself she wields for the sake of an article. Geminis like Andie always commit to the bit, no matter what it takes. Who else would spend 10 days intentionally driving a guy like Benjamin Barry crazy?
20th Century Fox
Cancer: Jane Nichols from 27 Dresses
Jane is romantic, sensitive, and hardworking. She has a tendency to put other people’s needs and happiness before her own. This for usre makes her a Cancer. Jane may sometimes come across as overbearing or judgmental toward her loved ones, but it’s only because she cares so deeply for them.
20th Century Fox
Leo: Liv Lerner from Bride Wars
Liv’s wedding day is going to be all about her, even if she has to sabotage her best friend to make it happen. Liv’s love of the spotlight is typical of Leos, along with her confidence, outspokenness, and domineeringness. Although she doesn’t show it until the climax of the movie, Liv also represents one of Leos’ most important values: loyalty.
Searchlight Pictures
Virgo: Summer Finn from (500) Days of Summer
Summer Finn might be a manic pixie dream girl in Tom’s eyes, but she’s actually a really grounded and practical person, making her a typical Virgo. Throughout (500) Days of Summer, she’s completely honest with Tom about her logical and somewhat cynical view of love. Like most Virgos, for her, falling in love takes a lot of time and trust. She’s also highly organized and devoted to figuring out her life’s purpose.
Touchstone Pictures
Libra: Rebecca Bloomwood from Confessions of a Shopaholic
Rebecca appreciates the finer things in life like Libras often do. She’s got an eye for beauty, and her love of all things aesthetic rules her professional life (her dream is to work at a fashion magazine) and her personal life (in a less-than-ideal way — her spending habits have landed her in some serious debt). She tends to be indecisive and knows how to manipulate situations to her benefit, but her natural kindness and charm always balance her out.
Columbia Pictures
Scorpio: Sara Melas from Hitch
Sara Melas has that classic mysterious, sexy energy Scorpios embody at first glance. She’s also no-nonsense, confident, and analytical. Sara proves that passion doesn’t have to be exclusively romantic; she’s passionate about her job and bringing the truth to light for people’s own good.
Prime Video
Sagittarius: Ana from Upgraded
Ana’s a Sagittarius, and not just because she spends most of Upgraded in a foreign country. She’s passionate about art, has big career goals, and is highly adaptable — especially when she has to pretend to be two different people at the same time. She’s up for new adventures and can mold herself to fit into any room she walks into.
Netflix
Capricorn: Harper Moore from Set It Up
Harper Moore is good at her job — like, really good. Capricorns are known for being hard workers with ambition to spare. Harper’s focused on putting in the hours as an assistant to get a shot at making her sports journalism dreams come true. However, her humor and optimism bring the often-underrated fun side of Capricorns to life.
Touchstone Pictures
Aquarius: Kat Stratford from 10 Things I Hate About You
Kat often gets mistyped as a Scorpio because of her general demeanor, but I think 10 Things I Hate About You’s sassy, opinionated lead is an Aquarius. She’s not afraid to march to the beat of her own drum and doesn’t care what her peers or authority figures think about it. She’s extremely smart and progressive, especially when it comes to women’s rights. Aquariuses want to make the world a better place. You know what those people are called? Rebels — just like Kat.
Universal Pictures
Pisces: Bridget Jones from Bridget Jones’s Diary
According to the first Bridget Jones book, Bridget’s birthday is March 21, which puts her right on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. Bridget is a very emotional person, and she tends to let her emotions dictate her life choices (like quitting her job because her boss broke her heart, which is totally valid, TBH). She often entertains creative fantasies about her dream life, like Pisces often do, and goes off of her impulses to make her whims come true.
Looking for more pop culture? Be sure to follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!
Header image via Warner Bros Entertainment