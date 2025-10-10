My dear cousin, Katie, is the most fashion-forward person I know. Every time there’s a family event, she’s always there sporting the most adorable outfits. Last Thanksgiving, she wore the most graceful and elegant dress I’ve ever seen, and I immediately assumed it was a designer piece from Gucci or Chanel. But when I showered her with compliments about the dress, she leaned in to whisper, “I bought it from Walmart.”

I was stunned. Ever since then, I’ve been a fanatic when it comes to Walmart's clothing section. And honestly, the clothes and accessories currently being sold at Walmart are some of the cutest pieces I’ve seen in a long time. You don’t have to shop high-end in order to look like you’ve just walked down the runway. Here are the most chic new arrivals (at reasonable prices) that will upgrade your wardrobe once and for all.

Scroll to see all our favorite new Walmart fashion finds for October!

Walmart Time and Tru Strappy Sling Back Flats These adorable and cozy flats are currently on sale for only $11. They look just like the $100 pair my sister bought in Italy. Customers praise the shoes for their refined appearance, comfortable fit, and reasonable pricing. I’ll take them in every color, please and thank you.

Walmart No Boundaries Button-Front Grandpa Cardigan Everyone and their mother is raving about this button-front cardigan. It's super cozy and chic for the fall season.

Walmart Free Assembly Sleeveless Sweater Mini Dress Can we talk about how adorable this sweater dress is? I don’t know about you, but it reminds me of something Rachel, Monica, or Phoebe from Friends would pull off while lounging around at Central Perk. There’s something that’s both retro and timeless about this 'fit, making it the perfect fall dress to add to your capsule wardrobe.

Walmart Cushionaire Squared Toe Woven Ballet Flats As someone who spends lots of time in New York City, I have to be very selective when it comes to my shoes. I need pairs that are equal parts flattering as they are comfy, since I’m always walking. That’s where these adorable memory foam ballet flats come in... for only $55. Yes, please!

Walmart Genuine Suede Shoulder Bag Everyone needs at least one good quality purse to add to their wardrobe, and I’ve got my eye on this genuine suede shoulder bag. Talk about chic!

Walmart Scoop Scubaknit Tulip Hem Mini Skirt I’m crazy about this $24 mini skirt. It’s the perfect staple piece and will look good with just about any top.

Walmart No Boundaries Bow Cargo Jeans Oh, how I love these bow cargo jeans! There’s something so laid back about them, and considering they're only $20, it’s a no-brainer purchase, if you ask me.

Looking for more fashion and shopping advice? Sign up for our newsletter to make sure you never miss a thing!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.