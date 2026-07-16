Summer is indeed in full swing, and Walmart’s new fashion arrivals are here to keep you lookin’ and feelin’ cool – all while keeping your budget intact. I’m talking breezy sundresses, breathable (but flattering) tops, and perfect pants that won’t feel restrictive in this season’s heat. These nine chic Walmart finds are your ticket to easy, stylish summer dressing with prices that beat out any high-end retailer. Bonus: Many of them are perfect for the summer-to-fall transition. Happy dressing!

Scroll to shop our 9 favorite Walmart new arrivals!

Walmart Free Assembly Sleeveless Cotton Maxi Shirtdress with Belt This classic chambray dress is practically the epitome of summer. You can throw it on in a pinch for an easy summer outfit that pairs well with everything from sneakers to sandals.

Walmart Free Assembly Striped Cotton Maxi Skirt with Smocked Waist This pop-of-color maxi skirt is a summer staple. Keep it cool and casual with a white tank, or layer it with an oversized white linen shirt for that picture-perfect, cinematic summer vibe.

Walmart Free Assembly Embroidered Cotton Square Neck Delicate embroidery and a crisp cotton poplin finish make this square-neck top an instant summer favorite. The gathered yoke and bra-friendly straps offer a relaxed, easy fit that’s perfect for everything from backyard barbecues to weekend farmer's market runs. Shop the matching Maxi Skirt too!

Walmart Scoop Women’s Cropped Ruched Jacket These light jacket is the perfect piece to layer over a dress in summer and jeans in the fall. No matter what, you'll be feeling super comfy in it all day long.

Walmart Scoop Mini Raglan Dress Meet your new favorite wardrobe staple. This relaxed-fit mini features a flattering deep V-neckline, a waist-defining smocked bodice, and a fun, flowy skirt. The real showstoppers are the long blouson sleeves. Whether you're dressing it up for date night or keeping it casual for a weekend brunch, this is your go-to look for wherever the day takes you.

Walmart Free Assembly Striped High Rise Cropped Barrel Jeans Refresh your summer denim rotation with these high-rise waist and cropped barrel jeans that you can dress up or down. It's the perfect transition piece into fall! Order the matching Crop Top too!

Walmart Free Assembly Cotton Sweater with Flutter Sleeves This easy, breezy summer top is polished enough for summer workdays, but you can also go the more lax route by wearing it with cute shorts.

Walmart Free Assembly Cotton Sweater Sweaters are not the most popular summer item, though you'll need one once the nights start to cool down. This Coastal-themed design screams luxe, but you can shop it for less at Walmart.

Walmart Time and Tru Flowy Lace Inset Tank We love a simple white tank and this one is perfect in summer and under a cardigan in fall. So pretty!

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This article has been updated.