What better time thanto really start nesting? It's my favorite era to get all. If you, like me, can’t wait to dive into the full spirit of cozy season, you must check out the best fall decor thathas to offer right now. Ready for some seasonal shopping? Here’s a quick round-up of my personal fave finds that'll leave you inspired.

Target Threshold Glass Pumpkin

Don’t get me wrong: a classic orange pumpkin is fun. But IMO, this glass pumpkin in a gorgeous amber shade adds so much more class to your home. It’s so gorgeous, I’d personally like to keep it in my home year-round.

Target Park Designs Terracotta Chadwick Table Runner

This high-quality table runner captures autumnal warmth to a tee with its rich burnt orange hue. Doesn’t it just make you want to sit down with a bowl of pumpkin soup and cozy up? Obsessed!

Target Threshold Gold Metal Botanical Candelabra

Can we talk about how cute this candelabra is? I am in love with the way it incorporates fall leaves into the design for that extra festive touch. Plus, I really want to be one of those classy homeowners who has their very own candelabra on display. So sophisticated!

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Stoneware Carved Edge Prep Bowl Set Speaking of sophisticated, this set of four stoneware carved-edge prep bowls is currently available for only $17. They’re the perfect shades for fall and will be able to host everything from sweet treats to savory snacks.

Target Hyde And EEK! Boutique Lace Halloween Tablecloth

This cobweb-laced Halloween tablecloth reminds me of something straight from The Addams Family. It manages to capture the full spirit of the Halloween season without looking tacky, too!

Target Room Essentials Goldenrod Fall Mini Wreath

This wreath is the perfect example of a single item's capability to change the entire atmosphere of your home. Just one small tweak can make your home feel cozier and more festive all at once! This pick is also just $15 and would look great on anyone's front door.

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia 4-Wick Ribbed Glass Jar Candle

Not all autumn scents have to be pumpkin spice! I appreciate this classy-looking $20 candle because the aroma is still indicative of autumn, but isn't too on the nose. It comes in a handful of sleek scent profiles like Harvest Chestnut, Salted Honey, Leather Tonka Bean, and more. No matter which one you pick, your home's going to smell extremely luxurious.



Target Threshold The Cozy Collection Cozy Faux Cashmere Knit Throw Blanket

Autumn is nothing without cozy vibes, and what could be more cozy than this faux cashmere blanket? It comes in several different hues, from tan to camel, green, gray, and ivory, to suit your personal style and space.

Target Big Dot Of Happiness Halloween Popcorn Treat Box Set

Halloween is nothing without scary movie marathons, am I right? Traditionally, my friends and I spend all of fall on my sofa with some wine and popcorn while we binge countless horror movies. These monster-themed popcorn treat boxes are an absolute must to complete your spooky season plans if you tend to do the same.

Target Dura Culina Skull Shot Glass Set

The era between the start of fall and Halloween is the perfect time for throwing themed parties, and as such, you’re going to want these Dura Culina shot glasses on deck for your next monster mash. They're a must-have for any Halloween party, if you ask me!

